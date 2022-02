South Carolina’s Wes Sweatt hadn’t been in a high leverage situation in almost three years, but it would be hard to tell Friday night. Coming in with the game-tying run at first and the Gamecocks one out away from a win, Sweatt pumped three pitches in and got out of the jam with a groundout to secure a 9-7 South Carolina win on opening day over UNC Greensboro.

BASEBALL ・ 6 HOURS AGO