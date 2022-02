The United Aviate Academy officially opened Thursday outside Phoenix, putting the school's first class of about 60 students on a streamlined path to a new career. "I am very excited for it," student pilot Adela Gallegos told CNN. The 23-year-old studied business administration in college and had no previous flying experience up until last month. "Because I just started thinking of it in the last year — this career has changed the way I've seen how my entire life is going to go."

