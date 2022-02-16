ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Retail Sales Soar In January Amid Car Demand, Inflation Surge; December Revised Lower

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3989_0eGBejRP00

U.S. retail sales soared higher last month, data from the Commerce Department indicated Wednesday, thanks in part to car and auto component demand, while inflation pressures lifted the dollar amount of the overall total.

January retail sales rose 3.8% from the previous month to a collective $649.8 billion, the Commerce Department said, the biggest gain in nearly a year that crushed the Street consensus forecast of a 1.8% gain. The December total was revised downward to a decline of 2.5%, the Commerce Department report showed, from the original estimate of a 1.9% slide.

Stripping out the auto sector, January retail sales were up 3.3%, the Commerce Department report noted, while stand-alone sales of cars and car parts rose 5.7%.

"The strong, broad-based rebound in retail sales after the weak December is particularly impressive given the drag from the Omicron variant and serves as a reminder that the U.S. consumer doesn’t stay down for long," said Jeff Buchbinder, Equity Strategist for LPL Financial. "Perhaps economic growth expectations for the first quarter have gotten overly pessimistic."

"It looks like weak surveys of consumer sentiment were a head fake," he added. "Watch what consumers do, not what they say. Rising wages are supporting spending despite high inflation."

U.S. stock futures moved lower following the data release, with futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicating a 125 point decline slide and the S&P 500 priced for a 12 point pullback.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields eased to 2.02% following the data release while the dollar index was marked 0.1% lower on the session at 95.874 against a basket of six global currencies.

U.S. inflation accelerated to the fastest pace in four decades last month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated earlier this month, with underlying figures showing no signs of near-term relief for pinched American consumers.

The headline consumer price index for the month of January was estimated to have risen 7.5% from last year, up from the 7% pace in December and the fastest rate since June of 1982, powered largely by airfares and rental costs. On a monthly basis, inflation was up 0.6%, the BLS said, with both tallies topping Wall Street forecasts.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Morgan Stanley expects Fed to hike rates 6 times in 2022

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates six times this year for a total of 150 basis points, a faster increase than previously predicted, according to a research report from the bank on Thursday. Major investment banks have been penciling in an increasingly strong...
BUSINESS
CNBC

U.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 23,000 to a seasonally adjusted 248,000 for the week ended Feb. 12, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 219,000 applications for the latest week. "While some level of labor market churn should continue in the near term, we would...
BUSINESS
Reason.com

How Did the Fed Not Anticipate the Inflation Surge?

As the greatest inflation spike of the last 50 years occurs, the utter failure of economists, their models, and many pundits to foresee what was coming is worth highlighting. Of course, the biggest malfunction in the story was that of the Federal Reserve itself, which had a clear mandate to keep prices stable and seems surprised by their lack of stability.
BUSINESS
erienewsnow.com

No end to America's rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January

America's rising prices were unrelenting in January. Another key inflation measure showed prices rising more than expected last month. The producer price index, which tracks average price changes America's producers get paid for their goods and services over time, rose 9.7% in the 12 months ended in January, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. That was far higher than economists had expected, albeit a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the revised series high set at the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Vehicles#Consumer Price Index#The Commerce Department#Omicron#Lpl Financial#Treasury#American
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Rising claims, falling starts

Feb 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. RISING CLAIMS, FALLING STARTS (1204 EST/1704 GMT) Thursday's data included jobless claims and housing starts that were less than stellar, but economists seemed...
BUSINESS
BBC

Retail sales rebound in January as Omicron eases

UK retail sales rebounded by 1.9% in January as shoppers returned to the High Street after the Omicron disruption in December. Department stores, garden centres and other non-food shops saw strong growth with a 3.4% rise, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. However, food sales fell below their pre-pandemic...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
actionforex.com

Strong Sales Cementing the Importance of Fed Rate Hikes

Total US retail sales rose by 3.8% in January and by 3.3% ex auto and fuel vs expected 2.1% and 1.0%, respectively. Both figures confirm a favourable environment in the world’s largest economy for a tighter monetary policy. The nominal sales charts clearly show a break from the long-term...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Japan's consumer prices rose in January, but at a slower pace

Japan's core consumer prices rose for a fifth straight month in January but at a slower pace than in the previous month, boosting the likelihood the country's central bank will lag behind other economies in raising interest rates. The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food prices...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Weekly U.S. Jobless Claims Up, but Remain Historically Low

Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits rose last week but remain near historically low levels, reflecting relatively few layoffs across the economy. Jobless claims rose by 23,000 to 248,000 for the week ending Feb. 12, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Claims were revised upward to 225,000 the previous week. Yet the...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Inflation Continues to Accelerate, Boosting Gold

Following last week’s release of US inflation data which showed the annualized rate at a 40-year high of 7.5%, it was the turn yesterday of the UK and Canada to release their respective CPI data points. The British CPI release came first and showed inflation increasing at a rate...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. import prices rebound sharply in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices increased by the most in nearly 11 years in January amid a jump the cost of energy products and strained supply chains, the latest indication that high inflation could persist for a while. Import prices increased 2.0% last month, the largest rise...
BUSINESS
calculatedriskblog.com

Retail Sales Increased 3.8% in January

On a monthly basis, retail sales were increased 3.8% from December to January (seasonally adjusted), and sales were up 13.0 percent from January 2021. Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for January 2022, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $649.8 billion, an increase of 3.8 percent from the previous month, and 13.0 percent above January 2021.
RETAIL
CBS News

Retail sales surge in January as Omicron fades and Americans step up their spending

Americans picked up the pace of spending in January as the threat of Omicron faded and there was some easing of supply shortages. Retail sales surged a seasonally adjusted 3.8% last month, whizzing past the projections of most economists. That compared to the prior month when sales slid 2.5% according to revised figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Commerce Department.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
82K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy