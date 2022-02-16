Stock Wars: Boeing Vs. Lockheed Martin

The shares of Textron (NYSE: TXT) observed a strong rally in 2021 largely due to a surge in the company’s Aviation segment’s order backlog, whereas the shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) have remained almost level. Textron designs and manufactures civilian and military helicopters and business jets. Considering the uptick, Trefis believes that TXT stock has reached its near-term potential. Boeing is the leading manufacturer of 100+ seat aircraft for the global commercial airplane industry and has a strong presence in the defense contracting business. The $60 billion drop in Boeing’s market capitalization from pre-pandemic levels is significantly more than the $22 billion of operating cash burn (largely due to rise in inventories) during the same period. Thus, the easing of inventory levels and resumption of MAX production are key triggers for a sizable upside in Boeing stock. Our interactive dashboard, The Boeing Company vs. Textron: Industry Competitors, But The Boeing Company Is A Better Bet, highlights a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiples.
