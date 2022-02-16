ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Wars: Boeing Vs. Lockheed Martin

By Phil Hall
TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Benzinga’s weekly Stock Wars matches up two leaders in a major industry sector with the goal of determining which company is the better...

Seekingalpha.com

Lockheed Martin unit bags $372M Navy modification contract

Sikorsky Aircraft, a subsidiary Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) awarded ~$372M fixed-price incentive (firm-target) modification (P00007) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0047). This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of four low-rate initial production, Lot 6, CH-53K Heavy Lift aircraft, as well as associated aircraft programmatic and logistical support...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Lockheed Martin terminates $4.4B agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) said it terminated its $4.4B agreement to purchase Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD). The decision comes after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit late last month seeking a preliminary injunction to block the acquisition, Lockheed said in a statement. The FTC last month voted 4-0 to see...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Lockheed Martin: Your Hedge Against Insanity And Instability

The market environment is crazy; accelerating inflation, political tensions, Fed uncertainty, high valuations, and more. "In investing money the amount of interest you want should depend on whether you want to eat well or sleep well." - J. Kenfield Morley. Introduction. Markets, geopolitics, and the economy are all dominated by...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Aircraft#Boeing 777x#Boeing Company Ba#Aero Products Co#Boeing Capital#United Parcel Service#Ups#Dhl Express#Allegiant Travel Company#Aaww#China Airlines#Akasa Air
Benzinga

Terran Orbital Announces Lockheed Martin Contract: What Investors Should Know

Satellite company Terran Orbital announced a new contract with a leading defense and aerospace company Thursday morning. What Happened: Terran Orbital announced a contract with Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) for three microsatellite class satellites. Terran will also provide launch procurement, integration and operations in support of the product demonstration. “We...
BUSINESS
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
The Independent

Video shows baggage cart sucked into plane engine at Chicago O’Hare International

A video camera at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport caught a baggage cart being sucked into the engine of a Boeing 747 aircraft during a storm last month. The China Airlines flight was taxiing on the runway on 28 January when it appeared to collide with a baggage cart, which was shown in a video being sucked into the engine. A cloud of mist trails from the left of the Boeing 747, a wide-body airliner that almost hit another another baggage cart during the incident.It appeared to happen while the plane was turning on the tarmac at Chicago’s O’Hare airport,...
Forbes

Optimism In Textron Stock A Trigger For Boeing?

The shares of Textron (NYSE: TXT) observed a strong rally in 2021 largely due to a surge in the company’s Aviation segment’s order backlog, whereas the shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) have remained almost level. Textron designs and manufactures civilian and military helicopters and business jets. Considering the uptick, Trefis believes that TXT stock has reached its near-term potential. Boeing is the leading manufacturer of 100+ seat aircraft for the global commercial airplane industry and has a strong presence in the defense contracting business. The $60 billion drop in Boeing’s market capitalization from pre-pandemic levels is significantly more than the $22 billion of operating cash burn (largely due to rise in inventories) during the same period. Thus, the easing of inventory levels and resumption of MAX production are key triggers for a sizable upside in Boeing stock. Our interactive dashboard, The Boeing Company vs. Textron: Industry Competitors, But The Boeing Company Is A Better Bet, highlights a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiples.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seeking Alpha

Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Lockheed Martin Scraps Plans To Buy Aerojet Rocketdyne

Merger activity remained steady last week with two new deals announced and one deal completed. Antitrust scrutiny caused another deal to fail on Sunday. Lockheed Martin (LMT) announced the acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) over a year ago, and the deal has been through several hurdles. Antitrust regulators announced early in 2021 that they would likely lengthen their investigation of the purchase. On January 25, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the deal and Lockheed announced on Sunday that it has terminated its plans to acquire Aerojet. Given the widening spread on the deal in recent months, it does not come as a complete surprise that the deal failed. If we see forced selling by arbitrage-focused funds, Aerojet might start to look attractive on a stand-alone basis. The stock is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA below 10.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

20-year Treasury bond heads for its biggest one-day rally since December amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

The 20-year Treasury bond headed for its biggest rally since December on Thursday amid broad-based demand for the safety of U.S. government debt. The 20-year yield fell roughly 7 basis points to 2.35% in afternoon trading, putting it on pace for its biggest one-day drop since Dec. 3, 2021, when the rate fell 9.3 basis points, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Demand for government paper was fueled by ongoing tensions between Russia and the Ukraine, which sent Treasury yields lower across the board and led to a more than 350 point drop in Dow industrials . The 20-year bond, which was re-introduced in May 2020 for the first time since 1986, currently offers a higher yield than its 30-year counterpart , which traded at 2.3%.
MARKETS
International Business Times

Stocks Slide As Heightened Ukraine Tensions Weigh

U.S. stocks slid on Thursday, with the S&P 500 marking its biggest daily percentage drop in two weeks, as investors shifted to defensive sectors and safe havens such as bonds and gold as geopolitical tensions between Washington and Russia over Ukraine flared. After Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $50M Of 4 Stocks

UK stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the release of CPI and PPI data. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

Palantir Stock Earnings: Focus On The Long Haul

Palantir (PLTR) - Get Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A Report — one of the most traded stocks by individual investors — reported fourth-quarter results before the market opened on February 17. Investors had been hoping this would mark a turning point for the company, whose shares have been...
STOCKS
