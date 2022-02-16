Stock Wars: Boeing Vs. Lockheed Martin

Merger activity remained steady last week with two new deals announced and one deal completed. Antitrust scrutiny caused another deal to fail on Sunday. Lockheed Martin (LMT) announced the acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) over a year ago, and the deal has been through several hurdles. Antitrust regulators announced early in 2021 that they would likely lengthen their investigation of the purchase. On January 25, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the deal and Lockheed announced on Sunday that it has terminated its plans to acquire Aerojet. Given the widening spread on the deal in recent months, it does not come as a complete surprise that the deal failed. If we see forced selling by arbitrage-focused funds, Aerojet might start to look attractive on a stand-alone basis. The stock is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA below 10.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO