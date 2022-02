The first convoys carrying U.S. military equipment arrived at the Mihail Kogalniceanu army base in eastern Romania on Thursday. Some 1,000 U.S. troops are being deployed to the country in the coming days. The deployment comes as the U.S. looks to bolster NATO forces on the alliance's eastern flank amid soaring tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow has said it wants guarantees from the West that Ukraine and other former Soviet nations will not join NATO, and that the alliance reduce its troops from countries that joined after 1997. The U.S. and NATO have rejected Moscow's demands.

MILITARY ・ 7 DAYS AGO