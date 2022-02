Pokemon Journeys is getting ready for Marnie and Piers' big debut in the anime with the preview for the next episode of the series hitting Japan very soon! The biggest reason the franchise's newest entry has been one of the most interesting in a long time is that Ash Ketchum has been exploring every region of the franchise thus far. The series has seen Ash taking on completely different adventures in different regions with each episode, and thus has seen him coming across many favorite faces from the past. At the same time, there are a number of brand new additions that have made their debut too.

COMICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO