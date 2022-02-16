ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney World, Universal Studios Make a Big Change, Tease New Rides

By Daniel Kline
 2 days ago

Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Disney World and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report Universal Studios have struggled with ever-changing Covid realities. Both companies have been left somewhat to their own devices because Florida's state government has not set any masking or testing requirements.

Local governments have set some guidelines, but the two companies mostly have had to balance their economic needs with the safety of their guests.

That has led to ever-changing protocols that started with mandatory temperature checks, masking, and social distancing. Over time, the rules eased, with masks eventually dropped for vaccinated guests (although not being allowed by the state to check vaccination status makes that a change to essentially no masks).

Now, however, the rules have changed once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EAJgJ_0eGBcu7Q00
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Disney and Universal Drop Mask Rules

The Covid omicron variant brought a return to the requirement that all guests, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks while in any indoor area. That changed earlier this month, with Universal first dropping its mask requirement with Disney World following Feb. 17, Theme Park Tourist reported.

Beginning February 17, 2022, Face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations. We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters. Face coverings will still be required by all Guests (ages 2 and up) on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner."

Essentially, the change means that both Disney and Universal no longer require masks because even unvaccinated guests are being given a choice (although neither park has any way to know which visitors are or aren't vaccinated.

Epcot Has a New Ride; Universal Drops Minions Hints

Despite the pandemic, both Disney and Universal have been pushing forward with construction on new rides and attractions.

Universal, for example, opened Jurassic World Velocicoaster in June 2021 while Disney added a ride themed to Ratatouille, as well as a new crepe restaurant in Epcot's France pavilion. Epcot also added a space-themed restaurant and a new eatery in Japan while Universal opened a stunt show themed to the Jason Bourne movies.

Now, Disney has a timeline for Epcot's first roller coaster and Universal has hinted at what will replace its recently shuttered Shrek 4-D ride. Epcot's new roller coaster themed to "Guardians of the Galaxy" will debut in Summer 2022, according to a news release.

"This thrilling new family-friendly coaster matches the grandiosity and fun of the blockbuster 'Guardians of the Galaxy' films, featuring those lovable cosmic misfits – Rocket, Groot, Drax, Gamora, and Star-Lord."

The pavilion for the new roller coaster will also feature "The Galaxarium, a sweeping planetarium-style space showcasing planets, stars, and other intergalactic wonders that connect Terra and Xandar," according to Disney.

It will also offer "The Xandar Gallery, where guests will discover more about the Xandarian people, culture, and history -- including the heroes of Xandar -- through specially crafted displays and projections."

Universal has not directly said that a second Minions attraction would be built roughly across from the current Minions: Despicable Me ride, but it has offered some hints, ComicBooks.com reported.

"The theme park has erected construction barriers around the theater that formerly housed Shrek 4-D, an interactive theater ride featuring the characters from the Shrek franchise of films. The barriers feature the Minions and indicate that the 4-D theater ride could receive an updated attraction starring the weird yellow characters who were the breakout stars of the "Despicable Me" franchise."

Universal also offered a pretty telling Tweet.

That's not confirmation, but it's certainly leading Universal fans to believe that the Minions will be part of whatever new attraction ends up on this prime piece of real estate near the park entrance.

Market volatility is on the rise. Unlock Real Money at our lowest price of the year and let our Wall Street experts do your investing homework for you.

