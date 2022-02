America Makes issued the below statement regarding last week’s release of the updated White House Critical and Emerging Technologies List. “As the nation’s leading public-private partnership for additive manufacturing (AM) technology and education, America Makes and its over 230 members are pushing additive technology to new levels every day. As such, we applaud the White House for including AM on the updated list of critical and emerging technologies, compiled by the U.S. Office of Science and Technology Policy. The inclusion of AM shows that additive is playing an important role in helping increase U.S. manufacturing competitiveness and meet national security needs.

