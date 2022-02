If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Presidents' Day is less than a week away and if you're looking to upgrade your cookware, large or small, an air fryer can help whip up some family favorites. Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun recipes to try. Amazon and Walmart are the places to be right now for a new oven with some of the best air fryer deals on the web we've seen with small ovens for as little as $50 and larger models for up to 50% off.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO