Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wiki Guide

By Best Games
IGN
 2 days ago

The Razor Claw is an evolutionary item in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This page explains how to find Razor Claw, the Pokemon evolve using Razor Claw, and any other uses found in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. How to...

www.ign.com

NME

‘Portal’ and ‘Portal 2’ are coming to Nintendo Switch this year

Nintendo has announced the Portal: Companion Collection will be released for the Switch this year. During yesterday’s (February 9) Nintendo Direct, it was announced that Portal and Portal 2 will both be coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2022 in the form of a collection, although no specific date was given.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Latest Nintendo Direct ushers in an age of Wii nostalgia

If 2021 was the year of the Game Boy Advance renaissance, then 2022 is the year of the Wii. At this point, the Nintendo Switch has outsold the Wii, but it still doesn’t feel like the Switch is as ubiquitous with casual gamers as the Wii was. Meanwhile, the Wii is getting just old enough that it’s starting to feel nostalgic and retro.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Insider Shares The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Update

With new Nintendo Direct rumors circulating, Nintendo fans are curious if The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is set to get its third-ever trailer and a long-awaited release date. That said, it sounds like this may not be in the cards. Typically, when The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WIld 2 news is on the horizon, Nintendo insiders will hear of it first and relay word that something is coming from the game soon. This week and so far this year, it's been crickets from Nintendo insiders about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, suggesting it's still in the oven and not ready to come out anytime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Nintendo 3DS and Wii U online shops to close in 2023

Nintendo has announced that the online shopping components of the 3DS and Wii U will be closing in early 2023. This means that as of “late March 2023” Nintendo eShop purchases for downloadable games, free demos and more will not be available. Other services will be winding down...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Fans Think Mario Kart 9 Will Be Revealed at Upcoming Direct

Nintendo Switch owners are definitely starting to believe that the next installment in the Mario Kart series will be revealed at tomorrow's Nintendo Direct presentation. Nintendo announced this morning that it will be holding its first Direct of 2022 on February 9th, where it will talk more about Switch titles coming to the platform this year. And while there's no guarantee whatsoever that Mario Kart 9 will be shown off during this broadcast, fans are definitely trying to speak the announcement into reality.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Nintendo to Cease Purchases on eShop for Wii U and 3DS Systems

From late March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make purchases for the Wii U and 3DS family of systems on the Nintendo eShop. Nintendo have revealed their timeline for discontinuing purchases made on the Nintendo eShop Wii U and 3DS products. Nintendo has called it the "natural lifecycle for any product line" given that the products have since become less used by consumers.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Gorgeous fan-made Mother 3 remake does what Nintendon’t

A collective of dedicated fans have released a stunning trailer for a fully-3D Mother 3 remake. Renamed Earthbound in the west, the Mother series’ beloved third GBA entry never made it out of Japan. Now, days after Mother 3’s producer has called for the 2006 game to come to the West, fans have released their own re-imagining of the lost RPG classic.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch Sports couldn’t be coming at a better time

In case you’ve spent the past few days living under a Donkey Kong barrel, it’s finally happened. Nintendo has confirmed the upcoming release of Nintendo Switch Sports, a successor to one of the best-selling video games of all time, Wii Sports, even if it was a pack-in title.
TENNIS
NME

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ PC crashing issues and PS4 disc problems being investigated

It’s been a very busy week for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ developer CD Projekt RED, as a surprise live stream announcement not only ended up bringing all the info on the latest 1.5 patch for the game, but ended with the release of the new-console version of the game, a free upgrade for those who bought it on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. But it seems since the 1.5 update there have been issues on PS4 and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Preview Readies for Marnie's Anime Debut

Pokemon Journeys is getting ready for Marnie and Piers' big debut in the anime with the preview for the next episode of the series hitting Japan very soon! The biggest reason the franchise's newest entry has been one of the most interesting in a long time is that Ash Ketchum has been exploring every region of the franchise thus far. The series has seen Ash taking on completely different adventures in different regions with each episode, and thus has seen him coming across many favorite faces from the past. At the same time, there are a number of brand new additions that have made their debut too.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Releases Adorable New Cooking Video

The Pokemon Company has released a five minute short featuring a man cooking sweets for his Pokemon. The live-action video, titled "Pokemon Dessert Special" dropped today on The Pokemon Company's Japanese YouTube channel. The video depicts a chef baking sweets for his Jigglypuff and Pikachu after they wake him up early in the morning. The video features step-by-step instructions on the Pikachu and Jigglypuff treats shown in the video, although there's definitely a professional level of quality to the artistry involved when making cream-filled Pikachu puffs or frosted Jigglypuff cakes. You can check out the full video below:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Polygon

Here’s how to transfer your Cyberpunk 2077 save from PS4 to PS5

CD Projekt Red released a next-gen update and major patch for Cyberpunk 2077 on Tuesday, and console users should see some big improvements for current-gen consoles. Patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation 5 includes support for ray tracing, 4K resolution (with dynamic scaling) and faster loading times, plus the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback features.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask comes to Nintendo Switch Online next week

February is already a crowded month for games, but not even the likes of Horizon Forbidden West can scare away Link. The rerelease of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is coming to Nintendo Switch Online on Feb. 25. If that date sounds familiar, it’s probably because it’s also the release date of Elden Ring — which, for what it’s worth, won’t be available on Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

You will need to manually download the Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 update

The Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 upgrade will not download automatically, meaning those wishing to update the PS4 version of the game will need to do so manually. As revealed during the Cyberpunk 2077 livestream, CD Projekt Red is finally releasing next-gen versions of its 2020 game. According to the livestream though, the PS5 version will not download automatically and will need to be done manually by players via the PlayStation store.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Street Fighter 6 is apparently being revealed at the end of Capcom's mystery countdown timer

Street Fighter 6 is reportedly being unveiled very soon. That's according to Venture Beat reporter Jeff Grubb, from comments made on the latest episode of his GrubbSnax live show. "It's Street Fighter 6," Grubb flatly stated when asked about the possibility of a new entry in the fighting franchise being unveiled at the end of a countdown timer initiated by Capcom earlier this week.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Cyberpunk 2077’s current gen update is out now

In a lengthy stream detailing a suite of improvements coming to Cyberpunk 2077, developer CD Projekt Red announced that the game’s current-gen update is available today. With the arrival of the game’s 1.5 patch, players on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S can finally use all of their hardware’s power. On PS5 and Xbox Series X, Cyberpunk 2077 will get two fidelity options: Performance and ray tracing. Performance lets the game run at 60 frames per second (fps) “with small and rare frame drops.” while the ray tracing option enhances local shadows but limits the frame rate to 30 fps. Regardless of which option players choose, the game will be run at 4K, as long as it’s being displayed on a compatible TV.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Went Wild with Its Viral Pokemon Crossover

You might not think it from the outside, but Gojo of Jujutsu Kaisen has a thing for the eccentric. He might look like a stalwart soldier, but fans who've checked out the series know the sorcerer loves all things ostentatious. That's why fans know Gojo would be all for Jujutsu Kaisen's new viral statue as it brings him closer to Pokemon and its unmistakable mascot.
COMICS

