Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wiki Guide

With new Nintendo Direct rumors circulating, Nintendo fans are curious if The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is set to get its third-ever trailer and a long-awaited release date. That said, it sounds like this may not be in the cards. Typically, when The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WIld 2 news is on the horizon, Nintendo insiders will hear of it first and relay word that something is coming from the game soon. This week and so far this year, it's been crickets from Nintendo insiders about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, suggesting it's still in the oven and not ready to come out anytime soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO