St. John's at Xavier odds, picks and prediction

LAWRENCE — As Jonah Ulane spoke Tuesday, ahead of Kansas baseball’s season opener, he did so with a sense of peace about his state in life. The Jayhawks’ redshirt senior pitcher didn’t speak bitterly about how, two years ago, the Los Angeles Angels showed interest but didn't ultimately draft him to fulfill his dream to play professionally. Ulane, who noted he was dealing with an injury at the time and it was unclear if he’d pass through the protocols, instead expressed how thankful he was to have parents who raised him to value his education. There’s pride that’s evident in the way Ulane, who already has a job lined up at McKinsey & Company as a business analyst, talks about what’s next after college.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO