Cincinnati, OH

St. John's at Xavier odds, picks and prediction

Hutchinson News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. John's Red Storm (13-11, 5-8 Big East) and Xavier Musketeers (17-7, 7-6) clash Wednesday for a Big East showdown in Cincinnati. Tip-off at Cintas Center is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the St. John's vs. Xavier odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball...

www.hutchnews.com

NewsTimes

UConn women’s basketball overwhelms Xavier in 54-point victory

It was a six-point cushion against an overmatched team after a sloppy 14-plus minutes for the UConn women’s basketball team Friday night in Cincinnati. But just like that, UConn flexed on defense. There was an array of steals and scores, there were second-chance points and work in the paint that opened the floor for UConn’s gifted scorers.
CINCINNATI, OH
Richmond.com

VCU off to best start on road in nine years

With Tuesday’s win at Fordham, VCU improved to 8-1 in true road games this season. The team has won four straight away from the Siegel Center, and the lone loss was at St. Bonaventure on Jan. 14. The 8-1 start is VCU’s best in road games within a season...
RICHMOND, VA
Newsday

Julian Champagnie's 27, return of Posh Alexander fuel St. John's road win over Xavier

The signature win was long overdue. St. John’s got it on Wednesday night in Cincinnati. The Red Storm ended a two-game skid as Posh Alexander returned from a two-game absence due a right ankle sprain, Julian Champagnie scored 27 points and the team made an impressive 54% from the floor to take down Xavier for a 86-73 Big East win before 10,160 at Cintas Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
Hutchinson News

5 Questions with ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla on Kansas basketball, Ochai Agbaji and more

LAWRENCE — Fran Fraschilla has been calling Kansas men’s basketball games for more than a decade, and it’s nearing two. The ESPN analyst has memories of former stars Wayne Simien, Aaron Miles and Keith Langford. Fraschilla considers Allen Fieldhouse akin to Lambeau Field and Fenway Park and Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, holy ground for basketball fans. And so far this season, he’s watched the Jayhawks and head coach Bill Self go 21-4 though 25 games with a 10-2 mark in Big 12 Conference play.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Takeaways: St. John's rolls over Xavier at Cintas Center, 86-73

Xavier suffered its third loss in the last four games Wednesday night as the Musketeers fell 86-73 to St. John's at the Cintas Center. A poor first half on defense for Xavier was followed by a bad half of offense. The Musketeers allowed St. John's to score 45 points in the first half, the most XU has given up in a half this season. The Musketeers only mustered 31 points themselves in the second half, with eight of those coming in the final minute.
BASKETBALL
Person
John
Hutchinson News

Inside Devin Neal's plan to balance football and baseball at Kansas

LAWRENCE — As Devin Neal sat down Tuesday to talk about Kansas baseball’s upcoming season, the freshman's accomplishments this past fall with the Jayhawks’ football team were bound to come up. Neal arrived on campus in 2021 as perhaps the football program’s most widely anticipated recruit, and...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutchinson News

Kansas basketball vs. West Virginia preview: Jayhawks are looking for another Big 12 win

LAWRENCE — Just over a month has passed since Kansas men’s basketball topped West Virginia 85-59 on Jan. 15 inside Allen Fieldhouse in a battle of Big 12 Conference foes. The Jayhawks (21-4, 10-2 in Big 12) have gone 7-2 in their last nine games, including back-to-back victories against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State ahead of this matchup. The Mountaineers (14-11, 3-9 in Big 12) have gone 1-8 in their last nine games, including back-to-back losses against Oklahoma State and Kansas State. Kansas has a hold on the lead in the conference standings, while West Virginia is far, far behind.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutchinson News

‘Joe is kind of psycho man’: How Joseph Yesufu stayed ready for his chance with Kansas basketball

LAWRENCE — Joseph Yesufu is sweating. It’s Wednesday, just before 6 p.m., at a gym in Lawrence not far from Allen Fieldhouse. Yesufu, a Kansas basketball guard, is going through a workout with Peter Danyliv, a local trainer who works with college athletes and others. And Yesufu is driving toward the baseline inside the 3-point line, again and again, as he practices shooting a mid-range floater.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutchinson News

Jonah Ulane is entering his final season with Kansas baseball without any regrets

LAWRENCE — As Jonah Ulane spoke Tuesday, ahead of Kansas baseball’s season opener, he did so with a sense of peace about his state in life. The Jayhawks’ redshirt senior pitcher didn’t speak bitterly about how, two years ago, the Los Angeles Angels showed interest but didn't ultimately draft him to fulfill his dream to play professionally. Ulane, who noted he was dealing with an injury at the time and it was unclear if he’d pass through the protocols, instead expressed how thankful he was to have parents who raised him to value his education. There’s pride that’s evident in the way Ulane, who already has a job lined up at McKinsey & Company as a business analyst, talks about what’s next after college.
LAWRENCE, KS
WETM 18 News

Sarah Coon hits big drive in Virginia Cavaliers softball win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira High School grad Sarah Coon is starting strong for Virginia softball. Coon, a freshman utility player/3B for the Cavaliers, hit a double and drove in two runs in the team’s 4-1 win over Charleston Southern on Friday. Her first RBI of the day came in the fourth inning courtesy of […]
ELMIRA, NY
247Sports

UNC vs. Virginia Tech Preview

ESPN2 (Wes Durham, Cory Alexander) "It was a very competitive battle the first time that we played them. We threw the ball down on the post to Armando and Brady and they threw the ball down to their big guys, and none of us double-teamed. And so both of us have established bigs that can score consistently down low in the post. And both of our bigs are also excellent passers and willing passers to be able to create shots for their open teammates." - UNC head coach Hubert Davis on the frontcourt matchup with the Hokies.
BLACKSBURG, VA

