Queen Elizabeth quips she 'can't move' too much

 3 days ago

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday quipped to members of the royal household that she could not move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since her son Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19.

Charles, 73, the heir to the throne, last week pulled out of an event after contracting coronavirus for a second time. A palace source said the 95-year-old monarch was not displaying any symptoms but the situation was being monitored. read more

On Tuesday the queen was pictured holding virtual audiences with new ambassadors from Estonia and Spain via videolink, and on Wednesday the palace said she had received both the outgoing and incoming Defence Services Secretaries at Windsor Castle.

"Oh, I am here," the queen, supporting herself with a stick, chuckled as the two secretaries entered her room, according to a video of the meeting.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth reacts as she attends a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House which is the Queen's Norfolk residence, with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee, in Sandringham, Britain, February 5, 2022. Joe Giddens/ Pool via REUTERS

When asked how she was, the queen responded: "Well, as you can see, I can't move." She gestured at her feet before shuffling forward slightly and greeting the pair with a handshake.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

A palace source said the Queen had been feeling slightly stiff, rather than having injured herself or being unwell.

The health of the queen, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, has been in the spotlight since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and then was advised by her doctors to rest.

Last week a palace source said Elizabeth, who this month celebrated the 70th anniversary of her accession to the British throne, would be returning to normal duties. read more

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Lisa Shumaker

Bob in Florida
3d ago

Elizabeth ll , the Queen, is not fully appreciated for what she is and has been for a few months short of her 70 years on the throne. Even now, in her last days ( or hopefully years ) she represents herself as the best and longest reigning monarch in British history. When she passes on the world will recognize her as such.If there is a Heaven she will be there in a heartbeat.

Gaynor V. Henry
3d ago

Only in the clarity of time will many realize how marvelous Her Majesty truly is. From her radio broadcasts as a child to WWII service, her coronation and more, she has given her life in service to her country. All of it done regardless of her own wants and needs, and done with a smile and such grace. I’m not dreading Charles and Camilla, or William and Catherine after him. The monarchy brings untold tourism dollars into the UK, and has survived for centuries. May it survive for centuries more. Britain isn’t meant to be a republic, remember the debacle under Oliver Cromwell?

Tui Shimasake
3d ago

For how long she gas reigned, for years of her life given to the Commonwealth and also the world, she served her people well! God bless her and keep her and when the time comes for Her to depart, may the angels in heaven carry Her home with songs and much celebration!!

