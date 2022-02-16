ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda Evangelista opens up about procedure she says disfigured her body

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Evangelista is known as one of the greatest supermodels of all time, but for years she’s been...

Elle

Linda Evangelista Revealed Photos Of Her CoolSculpting Side Effects

Following her September 2021 Instagram post, supermodel Linda Evangelista has now revealed photos of her experience with the fat-reducing treatment CoolSculpting in a story with People magazine. Evangelista alleges a treatment five years ago on her face, bra, and thighs left her with paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (also called "PH," this is an intense overgrowth of fat), and she's now "brutally disfigured" and "I dread running into someone I know."
SheKnows

Linda Evangelista's First Photos Since CoolSculpting Make Us Wish She'd Never Felt the Need to Hide

Last September, supermodel Linda Evangelista revealed that she was left “permanently deformed” after undergoing a CoolSculpting procedure that is designed to decrease fat cells. She is also seeking justice by suing the parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics, $50 million in damages, but she hasn’t stepped out in public — until now. In an interview with People, Evangelista shares intimate photos of what her body looks like after undergoing the seven sessions that took place from August 2015 to February 2016. It’s clear that she feels the emotional trauma due to the changes in her body. “I can’t live like this anymore, in hiding...
weisradio.com

“I can’t live…in hiding and shame”: Linda Evangelista comes forward about cosmetic surgery nightmare

Supermodel Linda Evangelista has broken her silence about a cosmetic surgery nightmare that had her living “in seclusion” for nearly five years. In a People cover story, Evangelista explains, “I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know. I can’t live like this anymore, in hiding and shame. … I’m willing to finally speak.”
In Style

Linda Evangelista Showed Her Body for the First Time After Her Botched CoolSculpting

Last fall, Linda Evangelista revealed that she had been "brutally disfigured" after she underwent CoolSculpting. She had been in hiding for five years, she explained, after her "fat-freezing" procedure in 2015 and 2016 had a rare side effect. She's suing Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. for $50 million, claiming that she's been unable to work since the procedure, which hardened and expanded areas around her bra line, jawline, and thighs instead of shrinking them.
thecut.com

Linda Evangelista Says She Doesn’t Recognize Herself Anymore

In September, supermodel Linda Evangelista revealed that she was planning to sue the company behind Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure, a non-invasive fat-reduction treatment that she says left her “brutally disfigured” as a result of a rare side effect known as paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH). Now, after filing the...
FASHION Magazine |

Linda Evangelista Steps in Front of the Camera Again

The iconic supermodel is on a mission to tell her CoolSculpting story. Linda Evangelista, who says she’s been living in seclusion for the past five years, has opened up further about her life-altering experience with the fat-freezing procedure known as CoolSculpting. “I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know,” she says in her exclusive interview with People.
Daily Mail

'Mommy, do you remember when you used to be fun?' Linda Evangelista reflects on devastating impact her fat-freezing 'disfigurement' had on relationship with son

Linda Evangelista recently shared how a rare side effect from a fat-freezing procedure she underwent five years ago has left her 'brutally disfigured' and a recluse. Now the supermodel, 56, is talking about the devastating impact that the aftermath of CoolSculpting - which increased her fat cells instead of decreasing them - had on her relationship with son Augustin James Evangelista, 15.
TMZ.com

Linda Evangelista Seen in Public for First Time Since Botched Surgery Claim

Linda Evangelista's through with laying low after she was allegedly left disfigured by a cosmetic procedure -- she's back in the public eye while her lawsuit proceeds. The OG supermodel was out and about Wednesday in NYC, and although she was wearing a face mask and a puffy winter coat ... it was a big step for her, following her horrifying claims a fat-freezing procedure has "permanently deformed" her.
Ashley County Ledger

Linda Evangelista didn't want to 'burden' 15-year-old son with her fat-freezing trauma

Linda Evangelista didn't want to "be a burden" to her son with her fat-freezing trauma. The 56-year-old fashion icon - who is suing CoolSculpt, the manufacturer of a fat-freezing procedure for $50 million in damages after she was allegedly left "brutally disfigured" due to a rare side effect - insisted it shouldn't be up to her 15-year-old boy to "support" her.
bravotv.com

Lala Kent Opens Up About Her Body Insecurities

Lala Kent proved she's not afraid to talk about her insecurities. On February 5, the Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about her body in a powerful Instagram post. In the snapshot, the mom was captured at the beach wearing a scoop-neck bikini top and high-waisted bottoms. She wrote: "I will forever be in awe of the female body. Every single one of them. I am aware my bounce back after having Ocean happened quickly- I attribute that to genetics. But, no matter what, we all have insecurities, and they are hard to shake. What are some of y’all’s insecurities? A couple of mine are: my left boob is much bigger than my right, and my left ear sticks out- this one I’ve been insecure about since I was a little kid."
My Clallam County

Susan Lucci opens up about undergoing second heart procedure

(NEW YORK) — Actress Susan Lucci is opening up about her battle with heart disease. The 75-year-old, best known for her role as Erica Kane on the ABC daytime drama All My Children, told Good Morning America’s Amy Robach that she recently underwent an emergency heart procedure for the second time.
