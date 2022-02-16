Linda Evangelista opens up about procedure she says disfigured her body

Lala Kent proved she's not afraid to talk about her insecurities. On February 5, the Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about her body in a powerful Instagram post. In the snapshot, the mom was captured at the beach wearing a scoop-neck bikini top and high-waisted bottoms. She wrote: "I will forever be in awe of the female body. Every single one of them. I am aware my bounce back after having Ocean happened quickly- I attribute that to genetics. But, no matter what, we all have insecurities, and they are hard to shake. What are some of y’all’s insecurities? A couple of mine are: my left boob is much bigger than my right, and my left ear sticks out- this one I’ve been insecure about since I was a little kid."

