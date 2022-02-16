Twitter: How to Downvote Tweet Replies

Olympic gold medal freestyle skier Eileen Gu has upset some social media users with her comments about using VPNs in China.The "Great Firewall of China" blocks numerous sites including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google and YouTube. The government prefers to use local companies, registered in China, so it can have more control over their operations, tax, and content it deems sensitive.Throughout the Beijing Winter Olympics, the pro-skier has been uploading inspirational posts about her experience at the games on Instagram, a blocked site, prompting one user to ask how she's allowed to use the restricted platform.“Why can you use Instagram...

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO