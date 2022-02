The global COVID-19 pandemic has dominated our health care conversations and stretched every aspect of our health care system for nearly two years. But more quietly, the pandemic has also contributed to a tragic surge in opioid use and deaths across the nation. This surge represents a crisis within a crisis. And because our health care system and providers are reaching the limits of their capabilities—even more so since the Omicron variant began spreading — we must think in new and different ways to address the opioid crisis.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO