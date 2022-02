Just one month after Full House star Bob Saget unexpectedly passed away at the age of 65, the cause of the actor and comedian’s death has officially been revealed. TMZ reports that Bob Saget died from a brain bleed after hitting his head. Sources told the media outlet that the Full House star hit his head on something while checking in at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida on January 9th. Although authorities were not able to tell what the object was that he hit. There were bruises on the back of his head due to the injury.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO