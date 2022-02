After falling out of the top four with their draw to Espanyol last week, Barcelona look to get back into the Champions League spots when they travel to Valencia on Sunday. Xavi's men are in fifth place and three points back of Atletico Madrid, while Valencia are on a bad run of form, sitting in 12th place with 30 points. A battle of two teams with quality in attack but little at the back, it could be a high-scoring affair at the Mestalla.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO