MPISD – Sports

With most Houston-area baseball teams getting the season started early next week, here is a look at some of the teams and players to watch for. Tompkins comes in at No. 3 in the preseason poll from the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association, and for good reason. The Falcons have plenty of talent returning from a team that finished with a 32-9-1 record and reached the fourth round of the playoffs. Tompkins ultimately came up short in three games against state semifinalist Strake Jesuit. The Falcons are led by senior Texas A&M signee Jace LaViolette, who can play outfield, first base and pitcher. The team also brings back pitcher senior Michael DeBattista, giving Tompkins a nice 1-2 punch on the mound. Coach Kyle Humphreys has plenty of experience on the roster with 10 returning all-district players.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO