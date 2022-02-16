ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPISD – Sports

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMount Pleasant High School senior Anthony Jeffery signed a letter of intent to play football at Louisiana Christian University. He will be a Safety for the Wildcats while majoring in Electrical Engineering. Located in Pineville, La., LCU participates in the Sooner Athletic Conference as an NAIA program competing against Southwestern Assemblies...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Oklahoma College#Texas College#National Park College#American Football#Mpisd#Kelly Cowan Mphs#Electrical Engineering#Naia#Arizona Christian#Wayland Baptist#Langston Lyon College#Tiger#Nighthawks#Nursing#Npc#Mphs Baseball
