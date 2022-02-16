ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Fight video: Officer puts knee on Black teen’s neck, only talks to Latino teen

By Jocelina Joiner, Jay Dow, Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06vx6g_0eGBPAdD00

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, N.J. ( WPIX ) — The response of two police officers breaking up a fight between teens at a New Jersey mall is raising concerns of racial bias.

Last weekend at a mall in Somerset County, Bridgewater police officers responded to a fight between two teens — one Black and the other a Latino who first appeared to be white.

It took almost 20 seconds for officers to arrive at the fight — which was caught on video — to find the teens scuffling on the ground with the Latino teen on top of the Black teen.

The officers can be seen forcibly yanking the Latino teen away during the fight.

The female officer then sits him down on a couch, while her male partner immediately tackles the Black teen, who was already on his back, and handcuffs him.

The female officer then walks away from the teen on the couch — leaving him uncuffed — to assist her partner. She then puts her knee over the Black teen’s neck.

Democrats look to shake off ‘defund the police’

On Tuesday night, 15-year-old Joey, who was involved in the fight, told WPIX — with his mother’s permission — that he couldn’t believe he wasn’t also placed in cuffs.

“I knew it was wrong, and I knew there was gonna be problems when they did that,” he said. “They didn’t go for me.”

He added, “I didn’t understand why. I even offered to get handcuffed as well.”

Joey’s friend, Sienna Freidinger, filmed the video. She said the officers’ responses weren’t “fair.”

“The Black kid was the only one who was getting tackled, and both officers, like, laid on him,” she said. “Joey could have gotten up and walked away.”

Sienna’s mother, Alicia, said she was “horrified” by the video her daughter recorded.

“I couldn’t believe that a mall fight turned into something like this,” she said. “I couldn’t believe that both of the police officers were on that young man — that Black young man — and nothing was done with the other young man.”

She added, “And it almost seemed to me that the white female officer was even saying to Joey, ‘Are you alright?'”

More officers dying by ambush, new research shows

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Wednesday night that an investigation is underway.

“I’m deeply disturbed by what appears to be racially disparate treatment in this video. We’re committed to increasing trust between law enforcement and the people they serve,” he wrote.

Police have been under increased scrutiny in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Floyd, who was Black, died May 25, 2020, after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes.

The incident, which was also captured on video, sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 2

Related
TheDailyBeast

Cops Apologize After Black Teen’s Violent Arrest Goes Viral

A California police department has issued an apology after a Black teen was forcibly thrown on the ground during an arrest—and it was all caught on camera. The video—which quickly went viral on social media—showed Rialto police officers kneeling on a teenage girl and holding her neck with their hands. The Rialto Police Department made a statement on the Feb. 11 incident on Tuesday, saying the teenage girl had refused to identify herself after being stopped for “riding an illegal street pocket bike and traveling at an unsafe speed on a residential street.”
RIALTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
The Independent

Video shows 13-year-old being punched by police, who say teen hit officer in face

Police in Phoenix, Arizona are investigating how a car theft investigation led to an officer punching a teenager multiple times in an incident that was filmed by a body camera. The altercation occurred around 4.30pm on Monday outside an apartment building in a western part of the city. Police were investigating reports of a stolen car and saw several people inside the suspected vehicle. “This was a call of an occupied stolen vehicle with several people inside of it, including the minor female in the video. At least two people, including that minor female, were arrested for charges including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Jury for 3 Officers Who Watched George Floyd Die Has Zero Black People

No Black jurors were selected in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers who were on the scene when former officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. In a lightning-quick selection process Thursday, defense attorneys, prosecutors, and Judge Paul Magnuson agreed to impanel 11 white people and one person of Asian descent to the jury that will deliberate the charges against former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Kueng.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
George Floyd
The Independent

Baby injured by falling out of police car after being taken from home in controversial SWAT raid

The Pensacola Police Department has launched an investigation after parents say a child was hurt in its custody following a raid at a private residence.Police rammed open Corey Marioneaux Jr’s Florida home early in the morning, while his two small children, aged one and three, were at home in bed.Mr Marioneaux, 24, shot at officers during the February raid, which was made in relation to a shooting in Pensacola in January. The family claims the father was acting in self-defence and as he thought the officers were intruders.Moiya Dixon, the children’s mother, lives at another address and received a call...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Black corrections officer sues Walmart after being mistaken for shoplifter

A Black law enforcement officer has sued Walmart after being mistaken for a serial shoplifter.David Conners says he was shopping at a Walmart store in Fayette County, Georgia, when he was handcuffed by police who had been called to deal with a shoplifter.“I ain’t never shoplift a day in my life. You got the wrong man,” the corrections officer said he told police officers as they detained him to investigate the situation.Mr Conners told Atlanta’s WSB-TV that the officers even showed him video of the shoplifter stealing electronics.But they continued to detain him even after he showed them identification...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Minneapolis Police#Defund The Police#Latino#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Man kills friend after fight over mayonnaise by repeatedly running him over with truck

A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the US after killing his friend in a fight over mayonnaise.Kristofer Erlbacher, 29, ran over Caleb Solberg, 30, in Iowa after they got into an argument sparked by Erlbacher spreading mayonnaise over Mr Solberg’s food.Erlbacher ran over Mr Solberg with his pickup truck three times on 17 December 2020 and was sentenced on Monday.It was reported that the pair had been drinking at a bar with another person in the early hours of the morning when the disagreement over mayonnaise happened and bar fight ensued.Erlbacher called Mr Solberg’s half-brother, Craig...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy