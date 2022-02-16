ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Fight video: Officer puts knee on Black teen’s neck, only talks to Latino teen

By Jocelina Joiner, Jay Dow, Nexstar Media Wire
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WYNs_0eGBOyvs00

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, N.J. ( WPIX ) — The response of two police officers breaking up a fight between teens at a New Jersey mall is raising concerns of racial bias.

Last weekend at a mall in Somerset County, Bridgewater police officers responded to a fight between two teens — one Black and the other a white-looking Latino.

It took almost 20 seconds for officers to arrive at the fight – which was caught on video – to find the boys scuffling on the ground with the white-looking teen on top of the Black teen.

The officers can be seen forcibly yanking the white-looking teen away during the fight.

The female officer then sits the white-looking teen down on a couch, while her male partner immediately tackles the Black teen, who was already on his back, and handcuffs him.

The female officer then walks away from the teen on the couch — leaving him uncuffed — to assist her partner. She then puts her knee over the Black boy’s neck.

Democrats look to shake off ‘defund the police’

On Tuesday night, 15-year-old Joey, who was involved in the fight, told WPIX — with his mother’s permission — that he couldn’t believe he wasn’t also placed in cuffs.

“I knew it was wrong, and I knew there was gonna be problems when they did that,” he said. “They didn’t go for me.”

He added, “I didn’t understand why. I even offered to get handcuffed as well.”

Joey’s friend, Sienna Freidinger, filmed the video. She said the officers’ responses weren’t “fair.”

“The Black kid was the only one who was getting tackled, and both officers, like, laid on him,” she said. “Joey could have gotten up and walked away.”

Sienna’s mother, Alicia, said she was “horrified” by the video her daughter recorded.

“I couldn’t believe that a mall fight turned into something like this,” she said. “I couldn’t believe that both of the police officers were on that young man — that Black young man — and nothing was done with the other young man.”

She added, “And it almost seemed to me that the white female officer was even saying to Joey, ‘Are you alright?'”

More officers dying by ambush, new research shows

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Wednesday night that an investigation is underway.

“I’m deeply disturbed by what appears to be racially disparate treatment in this video. We’re committed to increasing trust between law enforcement and the people they serve,” he wrote.

Police have been under increased scrutiny in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Floyd, who was Black, died May 25, 2020, after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes.

The incident, which was also captured on video, sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Family looking for missing teen in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) — A Midland family is searching for their loved one after she went missing on Tuesday evening. Chloe Robledo’s family said her disappearance happened after meeting with some friends outside her families apartment and then frantically taking off. Chloe’s father explains that’s when Chloe’s mother got a call from their daughter that […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Somerset County, NJ
City
Bridgewater, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Midland teen missing, family searching for answers

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland family is searching for answers after their loved one, 15-year-old Chloe Robledo, went missing earlier this week. Robledo was last seen at her home on February 15, the family says she may have left the home with three friends, but they do not know their names, nor do they have […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
George Floyd
ABC Big 2 News

Officer involved shooting: suspect identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has identified the man killed Thursday after first firing at police as 45-year-old John Michael Humphries.  Around 3:36 p.m. on February 17, officers responded to a call regarding a man with a gun at Ace Check Express in the 1300 block of E 8th Street.  When OPD arrived at the […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Minneapolis Police#Black Boy#Defund The Police#Latino#Democrats
ABC Big 2 News

WANTED: Sweetwater man accused of shooting 3-year-old in neck

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a man accused of shooting a 3-year-old child in the neck. Jaime Arabelo is wanted for Injury to a Child/Reckless Causing Bodily Injury and Tamper/Fabricate with Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair in connection to the shooting, which took place at an apartment in Sweetwater February […]
SWEETWATER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC Big 2 News

‘TEEN CLICK IT OR TICKET’ URGES BUCKLING UP TO SAVE A LIFE

One in five vehicle crashes in Texas in 2020 involved a teen driver (NEXSTAR) – The agony is merciless. The pain cuts deep. Deeper and more vicious than anyone can imagine when you lose a child. Unfortunately, hundreds of parents have had to endure this nightmare after losing their teens in car crashes in which […]
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

See it: surveillance video shows tanker crash that left major roadway shut down

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, L.I. (PIX11) — One of New York State’s busiest roadways reopened early Thursday, 24 hours after a commercial building was destroyed when a gasoline tanker truck overturned and exploded next to it. An investigation into what happened continued Thursday. Surveillance video of the crash shows the tanker driving east on Sunrise Highway at […]
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
ABC Big 2 News

Two dead in Midland murder-suicide

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Two Midlanders have died following a murder-suicide, police say.  According to the Midland Police Department, around 10:40 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to a report of gunshots at Bush’s Chicken in the 4500 block of W Wadley Drive. At the scene, officers found 19-year-old Veronica Renee Sanchez dead from a gunshot wound.  […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy