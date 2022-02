A cause we wholeheartedly support by doing something we love, count us in! Buckets of Love will hold a nacho night this weekend as a fundraiser for their local non-profit. We've told you about Buckets of Love before, but if you're not familiar, the organization was started by a local family who lost a loved one to suicide. Their mission is to make mental health a priority in Western Montana and to start conversations that normalize asking for help. Being mentally healthy is part of suicide prevention, and we believe in the group's mission to support those in need, regardless of their ability to pay for services.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO