ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The signature drill of the Miami Dolphins’ new OLBs coach involves him taking unpadded hits from his linebackers

By Coleman Bentley
Golf Digest
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins are in the process of completely remaking their organization. After two straight winning seasons, the Dolphins shockingly fired head coach Brian Flores in January, eventually hiring 38-going-on-13-year-old head coach Mike McDaniel to replace him. That sparked a comprehensive coaching staff overhaul, which continued on Tuesday with reports the...

www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 18

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces His Decision

There’s been a lot of talk about a potential Sean McVay retirement. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is still very young, but at 36 years of age, he’s reportedly thought about stepping away from the grind and getting into broadcasting. That won’t be happening this year, though....
NFL
FanBuzz

Jerry Jones’ Daughter is One of the Most Powerful Women in the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys might as well be named the Dallas Joneses. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his family have held the organization’s most prominent positions since the successful businessman bought the iconic NFL team in 1989. His oldest son, Stephen Jones, is probably the most front-facing as the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Campbell#The Pga Tour
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys scandal met with outrage, disgust, calls for Jerry Jones ouster from NFL

Never a dull moment for the Dallas Cowboys. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones admittedly likes it that way but even he is likely shuddering in the wake of the latest scandal. ESPN’s story Wednesday that details a lawsuit by four Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders over sexual misconduct allegations against former...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald reveals what it will take to get him to play in 2022

Aaron Donald has yet to say for certain whether he plans play next season, but he has told the Los Angeles Rams what it will take to get him back. There were reports before the Super Bowl that Donald may retire if the Rams won it all. He didn’t exactly shut down the talk after L.A. defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Sean McVay also made it seem like he was contemplating his own future, but the head coach put a lot of that talk to rest when he chanted “run it back!” at Donald during Wednesday’s parade.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

2 Former Alabama Quarterbacks Appear To Hate Each Other

A couple of former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks had a very heated exchange on social media this week. Former Alabama quarterbacks Blake Barnett and David Cornwell had a heated back-and-forth on Twitter. Both Barnett and Cornwell were part of the Alabama program in 2016. They both competed for the starting...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Alabama football hiring Derek Dooley and Tennessee fans are already laughing

Nick Saban has added yet another former Tennessee football coach to his Alabama football coaching staff. Twitter is reacting as Derek Dooley is going to Tuscaloosa. The Alabama football program is the perfect place for rehabilitating coaches who are, in fact, not good at winning games. Nick Saban is famous for multiple things, like winning national titles and bringing in some less-than-stellar head coaches to round out his Crimson Tide coaching staff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

5 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency got more complicated by his torn ACL in the Super Bowl but these five teams would still be good landing spots. One of the most fascinating free agency situations to follow this offseason involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appeared as if Beckham had fallen from the ranks of the NFL’s best pass-catchers after getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season but his choice to sign with the Rams revitalized OBJ’s career.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
NESN

Odell Beckham Jr. Jokingly Praised Ex-Quarterback After Super Bowl TD

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off the scoring in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night with a beauty of a touchdown. With LA running trips to the right side, Odell Beckham Jr. generated a 1-on-1 matchup by curling from the slot to the outside. Matthew Stafford had his eyes on OBJ the whole way and floated a virtually perfect pass, which the three-time Pro Bowl selection high-pointed for a 17-yard touchdown grab.
NFL
On3.com

Todd McShay reveals which quarterback is best fit for Steelers

The Steelers are looking to find their replacement for Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. Evidently, Todd McShay has one prospect in mind for the proud franchise. According to McShay, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis would be a tremendous fit for the Steelers. “He’s a dynamic athlete,” started McShay. “That’s what you get,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Nick Saban has a QB recruiting dilemma

Earlier this week a rumor spread on Alabama football message boards and social media that elite quarterback prospect, Arch Manning had trimmed his list to two schools. The rumor claimed the young Manning had decided only the Texas Longhorns and the Crimson Tide were in contention for his signature. Some mainstream reporters even presented the claim as fact.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Jay Gruden, Ex Washington Coach, Getting Hired Back to NFL?

The New Orleans Saints interviewed former Washington head coach Jay Gruden to be the team's new offensive coordinator. The Saints have employed Sean Payton as the main offensive voice on the coaching staff since 2006, but the Super Bowl-winning head coach retired earlier in the offseason. The team promoted longtime defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to be the team's new head coach earlier this month, leading to a vacancy for a much-needed experienced coach coordinating the offense.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Richard Sherman Slams Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford After Super Bowl Win

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super 56 23-20, coming from behind in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. It was a feel-good ending for quarterback Matthew Stafford, whom the Rams acquired in the offseason from the Detroit Lions hoping he would help push them to the next level that Jared Goff couldn’t.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy