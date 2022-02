Finding a method of weight loss that works for you and your body can be a daunting task, and so much of diet culture hinges on counting calories and depriving yourself of the foods you love in order to achieve your ideal weight that will ultimately be difficult to comfortably maintain. When you make dramatic changes to your lifestyle and follow drastic measures like counting calories, those efforts often need to be continued even after you’ve lost the weight in order to keep the results, so following a slow and steady method instead will be your best bet without restricting yourself of calories or foods you love.

