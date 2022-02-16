ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Yokohama debuts 29-inch loader radial tire

By OPINION
Tire Business
 2 days ago

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America Inc. (YOHT) has introduced an 875/65R29 size of its Yokohama RT41 L-4 radial for front-end loaders. "We have seen a lot of interest in the 875/65R29...

www.tirebusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports: Least Satisfying SUVs Worth Avoiding and What to Buy Instead

SUVs have a hard job to do, and Consumer Reports is here to find out which ones didn’t satisfy buyers. By utilizing car owners’ responses to the Annual Auto Survey, Consumer Reports can see which vehicles delivered on reliability and owner satisfaction and which ones didn’t. That gives us the list of least satisfying SUVs heading into the new year. What are some better options for buyers? Check out the suggestions offered from Consumer reports that got better reliability scores and praise from buyers.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Chevy Corvette Stingray Losing Key Feature

There are some things in this world that simply can't be avoided despite best efforts. This is one of them. The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is set to lose its rear park assist feature due to one very familiar and frustrating reason: the semiconductor chip shortage. The news today comes from the folks at the Corvette Action Center, so we're confident the information is legitimate.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Radial Tire#Yokohama#Tire Tread#Loader#Vehicles#Yoht#Otr
topgear.com

The electric Lexus RZ will look like this

Coming in the spring, the Lexus RZ is the brand’s first attempt at a ground-up EV. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This, ladies and gents, is what the new Lexus RZ electric SUV will look...
CARS
Motorious

1970 Mustang Boss 302 Sees Light After 25 Years

Although it appears to be in great condition, this 1970 Mustang Boss 302 hasn’t be fired up and driven for 25 years. Mark, the owner of this Ford Mustang, had to shift his attention away from his Boss 302 a few decades back when schooling and family became his main priority. Now that he’s got more time and resources to invest in it, he’s ready to get the Mustang rolling under its own power once again.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Marketing
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
CARS
torquenews.com

Chevy Trucks to Buy and Not Buy Explained by a Chevrolet Mechanic

Thinking about buying a used Chevy truck, but not sure which model in what eras are the keepers worth investing in? Here’s the latest from an experienced Chevrolet truck owner and mechanic who offers this guide about Chevy truck specifics and which you should and should not buy…and why.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Chevy Silverado Blacklake XT1 Annihilates Ford Raptor

Why doesn’t Chevy build this? Both Ram and Toyota are gunning for the Ford Raptor. But if Chevy won’t do it, then leave it to a company like Blacklake Research and Development to do GM’s work. But the penalty for a mass-market manufacturer not being behind manufacturing is the price.
CARS
RideApart

Brabus 1300 R Images Leaked On KTM Website Before Official Launch

In January, 2022, we came across spy photos of what we believed to be the resurrected Husqvarna Vitpilen 1301 hypernaked. Thanks to the test mule’s circular headlight and futuristic bodywork, we supposed that the KTM 1290 Super Duke-based prototype would slot into Husky’s lineup. However, we also reported the collaborative project between automotive tuning specialists Brabus and KTM would use the Super Duke as a base.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ford patents magnetic truck bed

Ford is looking to patent a magnetic truck bed, according to a patent application first spotted by Muscle Cars & Trucks. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in January, the application describes embedding magnets in pickup beds to help secure loads. Between four and six magnets could be used, according to drawings included with the patent application.
CARS
The Independent

Huge wave shatters window of ferry during storm as passengers hit by water pouring into boat

Dramatic footage shows the moment a huge wave smashes through the window of a commuter ferry in Germany, causing people onboard to flee in apparent fear for their lives as water rushes onto the boat.The ferry, operated by transport firm Hadag, was hit in the Tollerort terminal near Hamburg, amid a swell in the River Elbe as Storm Ylenia battered northern Germany with gale force winds.The film, recorded by a passenger in a seated area at the front, shows the ferry dip suddenly before its windows are engulfed by the wave.Sturm in #Hamburg! Während Wellengang auf der #Elbe zerschlägt...
ENVIRONMENT
Motorious

1985 Porsche 928 Combines V8 Engine With Incredible Handling

This deadly combo has been responsible for many racing achievements and now you could own the car that took Porsche to a whole new level. The Porsche 928 is one of the most remarkable European cars ever to come off a German automotive assembly line. This is primarily due to a pretty advanced V8 engine that boasted plenty of power to push the sporty German racer through a road racing track with grace and brutality. There are many things to love about these cars, and with classic Porsche engineering tactics, these vehicles can use their power exceptionally well. Everything from tight corners to long narrow straits is made simple by this masterpiece of German design. Now that you understand the incredible tenacity that the 928 brings to the table let's talk about you possibly owning one very soon.
CARS
OEM Off-Highway

New Scania Powertrain Provides 8% Fuel Savings

Scania has introduced a new powertrain for commercial vehicles which aims to help customers achieve sustainability targets. The new powertrain is composed of an all-new engine platform as well as new gearboxes and axles. “Renewable fuels and electrified vehicles will increase their share dramatically in the next few years, but...
CARS
motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Edition costs Maybach V12 money

Ever since Mercedes-AMG unveiled the GT 63 S E Performance at the end of August last year, we knew the plug-in hybrid liftback was going to be extremely expensive. That said, we are still in a bit of a shock to discover the price tag the boys and girls from Affalterbach have slapped onto their most powerful production car ever, outside of the One hypercar starts at an eye-watering £173,655 OTR.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

French Carmaker Reveals Stunning Concept With Formula E Power

DS, one of the Stellantis empire's lesser-known brands stateside, has been planning an electric attack on the US market for quite some time now, although this plan may have been curtailed by the merger that created Stellantis. While the brand's regular offerings - quirky hatchbacks and crossovers for the most part - might not resonate with the American audience just yet, the French automaker has created some pretty interesting concepts that we've fallen in love with. Back in 2016 we got to lay our eyes on the stunning DS E-Tense, and two years later, the 1,341-horsepower DS X E-Tense showed its face. Since then the company has been keeping itself busy with Formula E, and after gaining a ton of motorsport experience and several championships along the way, this French oddity is back with another all-electric concept that leverages the its Formula E involvement to the fullest.
CARS
Land Line Media

Kenworth, Peterbilt upgrade their heavy-haul transmissions

New heavy-haul transmissions are available on trucks made by Kenworth Trucks and Peterbilt Motor Co. The Paccar TX-18 and Paccar TX-18 Pro are adaptations of the Paccar TX-12 but are designed with additional capability for heavy on-road applications, such as heavy-haul transport, according to Kenworth and Peterbilt news releases. The...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy