Light at the end of the tunnel? Zoos enjoy a lockdown-free January

Dying Light 2 has an incredibly long main story campaign for you to sink your teeth into, arguably too much for some people’s taste. There’s a total of 22 missions, but with each taking close to an hour, you’re looking at a minimum of 20 hours if you completely ignore side content. That’s a lot of time to put in, but if you’re having fun, it’s fine right? Well, if you’ve made your way right to the final mission X13, you may find yourself stuck on the objective “Find the tunnel entrance”. Despite it being rather obscure, there’s an easy way to game the system and complete this objective. In this guide, we’ll explain where to find the tunnel entrance during the final story mission X13 in Dying Light 2!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO