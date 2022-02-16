ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Light at the end of the tunnel? Zoos enjoy a lockdown-free January

By Sean Mannie
blooloop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we enjoyed a first fully-open January in two years, did we start to see early changes in the way our guests behave at Marwell Zoo? Were there challenges to our expectations of what used to be the ebb and flow of a ‘normal’ year?. Let’s face...

blooloop.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Dying Light 2: Where to Find the Tunnel Entrance During X13

Dying Light 2 has an incredibly long main story campaign for you to sink your teeth into, arguably too much for some people’s taste. There’s a total of 22 missions, but with each taking close to an hour, you’re looking at a minimum of 20 hours if you completely ignore side content. That’s a lot of time to put in, but if you’re having fun, it’s fine right? Well, if you’ve made your way right to the final mission X13, you may find yourself stuck on the objective “Find the tunnel entrance”. Despite it being rather obscure, there’s an easy way to game the system and complete this objective. In this guide, we’ll explain where to find the tunnel entrance during the final story mission X13 in Dying Light 2!
VIDEO GAMES
KXRM

Snag an advance ticket and enjoy free activities with your child at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — This weekend could be the perfect opportunity to bring your child to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZ), and enjoy free activities! On Sunday, Feb. 13, CMZ’s partners at Children’s Hospital Colorado will provide a free Kids’ Fun Pass for every advance child daytime admission purchased for that day. The Kids’ Fun Pass […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WGN Radio

Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Valentine’s Day with special treats

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Staff at Brookfield Zoo made sure their animals felt the love on Valentine’s Day. Several animals were given heart-shape treats or fruit to celebrate the big day. The zoo’s Galapagos and sulcata tortoises were treated to watermelon in the shape of hearts. Owen and Taylor, the zoo’s California sea lions and Kiinaq, a […]
BROOKFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Marwell Zoo#Covid
blooloop.com

Ticket Tailor removes barriers to ticketing for attractions

Ticket Tailor, a leading white-labelled, self-serve ticketing platform, helps operators to navigate the process of setting up and running their ticketing, with a team that is on hand to simplify every step of the journey. Since the London-based company began in 2010, it has grown into one of the world’s...
LIFESTYLE
blooloop.com

Christie helps ride guests soar over Legoland Windsor

Christie, the global visual and audio technology company, recently provided its projection expertise for a major cinematic themed ride installation at Legoland Windsor Resort in the UK. With nearly 2.5 million annual visitors, Legoland Windsor is the UK’s most visited theme park according to TEA’s annual Theme Index Report in...
LIFESTYLE
NBC Connecticut

Beardsley Zoo to Offer Free Admission on Saturdays to Residents

The Connecticut Beardsley Zoo is offering free admission alongside a new program focused on keeping planet earth green. Funded by the American Rescue Plan, "Cool Blue Bridgeport" is a virtual and in-person program aiming to educate visitors on climate change, climate action and also on how to learn traits and adaptation from animals.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Smithonian

Dozens of Extinct Ice Age Animal Remains Found During Construction of a New Town in England

Archeologists have uncovered the remains of several ancient animals in Devon, England, during construction of a new town called Sherford. The team discovered a tusk, molar tooth and other bones from a woolly mammoth; an incomplete skull and lower jaw of a woolly rhinoceros; a virtually complete wolf skeleton; and partial remains of hyena, horse, reindeer, mountain hare and red fox, per a Sherford statement. They also found various small mammal bones.
SCIENCE
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
Idaho8.com

This is the wildlife photo of the year, as chosen by the public

An image of a frozen lake and the reflection of willow branches above the water’s icy surface has claimed the top prize in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2021. The shot by Italian photographer Cristiano Vendramin, originally among a shortlist of 25 images, was...
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy