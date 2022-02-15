These are Some of the Most Uncommon Animals to See in Colorado

BRECKENRIDGE Colo. (CBS4)– The CBS4 story about a couple who visited Colorado on vacation but lost a sparkling engagement ring somewhere in a snowdrift in Breckenridge gained a lot of attention. Especially after the couple offered a $500 reward to the person who found it. (credit: CBS) Thanks to the call for action and the kindness of a stranger with a metal detector, the ring has been found and is now on its way back to the owners in Texas. Tony Pizzamigalo, a Summit County resident, is the one who found the ring. He said after he saw the report, he figured he...

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO