FIFA 22 RTTF items were inevitable once the knockout stages of European competition edged into view, and sure enough the campaign got underway on Friday, February 18. RTTF stands for Road To The Final, and sees FIFA 22 Ultimate Team items for a select few individuals upgrade each time their side progresses in Europe. Among the first players featured are Sadio Mane, Jamie Vardy and Gareth Bale. How does it all work? We explain below, before taking you through the complete FIFA 22 RTTF cards list.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO