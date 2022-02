For the first time ever, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani teamed up for a co-headlining show when they took the stage at the Bud Light Music Fest on Feb. 11. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton brought the best of both worlds to the Bud Light Music Fest on Feb. 11! The married couple headlined night two of the event, which took place at Crypto.Com Arena two days before the Super Bowl. The stars each performed some of their solo hits, as well as some of their popular duets. Of course, Gwen was the center of attention in her fabulous look.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO