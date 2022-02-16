Hezbollah making drones, can turn rockets into precision missiles- Nasrallah

A trove of archeological objects, including more than 300 cuneiform tablets, were returned to Iraq from Lebanon over the weekend. Allegedly looted from several Iraqi archeological sites, the artifacts had been exhibited in the Nabu Museum, a private institution in northern Lebanon founded by the businessman Jawad Adra. Adra and his wife, former Lebanese defense minister Zeina Akar, have repeatedly denied any involvement in the international trafficking of cultural property, according to the Lebanese French-language newspaper L’Orient Le Jour. The handover took place at a ceremony at the National Museum of Beirut, attended by the Lebanese Minister of Culture Abbas Mortada,...

VISUAL ART ・ 10 DAYS AGO