ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Republicans trumpet ‘parents rights’ education bills, part of nationwide push

By Julia Forrest
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 2 days ago

The GOP-controlled Michigan House Education Committee on Tuesday weighed bills that Republicans said would strengthen the role of parents in children’s education, part of nationwide right-wing push.

One bill, House Bill 5722 , introduced by state Rep. Gary Eisen (R-St. Clair Twp.), would mandate that schools, prior to the first day of instruction, make school curriculum, every class offered within the school district, textbooks, literature, research projects, writing assignments, field trips, extracurricular activities, and a list of every teacher working at a school available to the public.

If a school were to not comply, the bill would take away 5% of the school district’s funding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G4eIh_0eGB3fyX00

Rep. Gary Eisen

Eisen said in a statement to the Advance that the bills will help ensure transparency in schools and will improve parent and teacher relationships in Michigan.

“This bill is based on transparency and to bridge the relationship between the schools and parents,” Eisen said. “While using taxpayer dollars it is important to show how those funds are spent and to give parents the opportunity to review what their children will be learning. I am hopeful that this bill will allow parents to partner with their kids teachers and create a great working relationship for the success of their student.”

The legislation comes after the Michigan Senate voted to adopt a Republican measure in November criticizing the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for investigating and strategizing on how to deal with an uptick in violent threats to school board members and teachers over COVID-19 health measures and Critical Race Theory, a college-level theory not taught in many K-12 schools that right-wing groups have targeted anyway.

The resolution defended protesters and said that the DOJ investigation was impeding on “parents’ constitutional right to free speech.”

State Rep. Brenda Carter (D-Pontiac) spoke out against the bill in the House Education Committee, saying the 5% funding penalty would negatively impact already financially strained districts that may not comply with the law.

“This is very, very scary to me and I just want to make sure that you are aware that … if this is implemented, this could already hit a population that’s already underserved,” Carter said.

Eisen took issue with some criticism during the hearing, saying he’s a martial arts teacher.

“Everybody is saying they’re teachers, OK? Well, that is fine. Well, I’m an educator, too. I’ve been teaching for over 47 years, all right? Now, my teaching is a little bit different. But I have the same problems that teachers have. … I’ve got 80 students I taught last night. I teach self-respect. I teach self-discipline, self-reliance and self-defense. … I am a martial arts teacher.

“I’ve got 80 students, 4 years old to 68 years old. And they’re all different. I have to adjust my curriculum according to what the students are. Some learn fast. Some learn slow. But all my stuff is posted. Anytime a parent can get a hold of me, and I will email them our curriculum.”

State Rep. Bryan Posthumus (R-Cannon Twp.) spoke in favor of HB 5722, saying that “this isn’t about attacking teachers” but instead about “empowering parents, which is something that we should all be striving to do in the Legislature.”

The bill was not taken up for a vote in Tuesday’s committee hearing.

Another bill, House Bill 5703 , introduced by state Rep. Annette Glenn (R-Midland), would require the text in the state Constitution and school code establishing parents rights in education to be posted in rooms where a school board holds its meetings, as well as school administrative building and the principal’s office.

I have to adjust my curriculum according to what the students are. Some learn fast. Some learn slow. But all my stuff is posted. Anytime a parent can get a hold of me, and I will email them our curriculum.

– Rep. Gary Eisen on his experience as a martial arts teacher

In a statement to the Advance , co-sponsor state Rep. TC Clements (R-Temperance) said that the bill will ensure that “the core concept of parental involvement” is “present and visible in key areas” within schools across Michigan.

“Political forces around our state and nation seem focused on doing everything possible to minimize and silence parental input in our schools,” Clements said. “To imply that parents’ voices do not matter when it comes to education is not only inappropriate, it is not lawful.”

The bill would also require that school faculty and staff attend an annual presentation about parental rights in public education. The House Education Committee reported the bill out of committee 10-2.

A non-binding measure in the Michigan Senate, Senate Resolution 107 , introduced by state Sen. Lana Theis (R-Brighton), seeks to “affirm” that the state Legislature maintains a “commitment to the fundamental rights of parents to direct the education of their children.” The resolution seeks to ensure that Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “publicly acknowledges” the rights of parents in education, as well.

The resolution, which has not been taken up, states that “some education systems and elected officials across the country have been disregarding or infringing on parents’ rights related to their children’s education” and cited “radical politics” permeating the public school curriculum and said parents have been “ignored, shamed or silenced” for fighting against the measures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CYVA0_0eGB3fyX00

Sens. Lana Theis and Aric Nesbitt talk to reporters, May 7, 2019 | Michael Gerstein

Emily Mellits, a spokesperson for the Michigan Parents Alliance for Safe Schools (MiPASS) said in a statement to the Advance that these bills do nothing but cause unnecessary work for teachers and present an attack on public education.

“We should be seeing legislation that respects our teachers and school employees as professionals, and legislation that creates safe working environments for those individuals,” Mellits said. “Instead, we’re seeing legislation that creates meaningless paperwork and attempts to cast doubts on their intentions. … Parents already have input and access to what’s going on in their schools by taking part in electing their local school board members. Everything else we’re currently seeing is nothing more than part of a coordinated attack on public education.”

These measures in the Michigan Legislature are also part of a wider push across the country by Republicans to establish or expand “parents rights” in education in over 15 states, as reported by Stateline.

In Georgia, a bill would mandate that school officials produce children’s school records and instructional materials used in a child’s classroom within three days for parents to access them. A similar bill in Iowa would permit parents to receive a child’s school records, review various classroom materials such as textbooks, articles, outlines and handouts, as well as receive information on their student’s teachers.

A bill in Indiana would ensure the creation of parent-led curriculum review committees and mandate that all learning materials are online. The bill would also ban the teaching of anything that insinuates “an individual, by virtue of their sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”

Bills in Utah, Florida and Missouri also establish the ability for certain officials and parents to sue over parental rights in education. In Utah, a bill would establish the ability for parents to pull their children out of school if they disagree with the lessons being taught and grants them the ability to sue schools or education officials if they see their parental rights are being violated.

A bill that was enacted last year in Florida also allows parents to sue if they feel their rights have been infringed upon. In Missouri, a bill would enable the state’s attorney general to sue schools.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Michigan Republicans trumpet ‘parents rights’ education bills, part of nationwide push appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Advance

Survey finds one-third of Michigan teachers plan to leave amid educator shortage

A strong majority of K-12 educators in Michigan consider the state’s teacher shortage to be one of the top concerns affecting the education system, according to a Michigan Education Association (MEA) survey. The survey of 2,600 educators statewide, released Monday by the teachers union, found that 91% of educators said they were extremely or very […] The post Survey finds one-third of Michigan teachers plan to leave amid educator shortage appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Gov. says school districts will have full support of state while returning to in-person learning

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday doubled down on her call for school districts currently utilizing virtual learning to return to in-person instruction. During her State of the State address Wednesday night, Whitmer said, “I want to be crystal clear. Students belong in school. We know it’s where they learn best.” During a press conference in […] The post Gov. says school districts will have full support of state while returning to in-person learning appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Black lawmakers argue new Michigan legislative maps are ‘unfair and unjust’ in court

During oral arguments before the Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday, an attorney representing Black state and local lawmakers, as well as others continued the call for dumping the state’s recently approved maps during its first independent redistricting process.  “Why should African Americans be the sacrificial lamb?” said Nabih Ayad, attorney and a board member of […] The post Black lawmakers argue new Michigan legislative maps are ‘unfair and unjust’ in court appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Stateline

Educators Warn Bills to Give Parents More Power Could Push Teachers Out

Mostly Republican governors and legislators in more than a dozen states are fighting to give parents more control over what their children learn in public schools, banking on so-called parents’ rights bills as a political winner. But educators worry that empowering parents to veto books and history lessons would push many already stressed teachers out of the profession.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
Local
Michigan Education
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan Government
State
Utah State
Florida Phoenix

Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert eligible to run for reelection this year? According to the 14th Amendment, the answer might be “no.” And, because Boebert herself is unlikely to acknowledge her own potential disqualification, it would be left to other authorities, such as the Colorado secretary of state or voters in the representative’s district, to […] The post Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
La Crosse Tribune

Medical marijuana would be legalized under Republican proposal

Medical marijuana for people with serious medical conditions would become legal in Wisconsin under a plan reintroduced Wednesday by Republican lawmakers, who said it could be "debilitating" for the sick not to have natural options. The bill, which would legalize for medical use most forms of marijuana besides smoking it,...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Brenda Carter
Person
Lana Theis
Person
Aric Nesbitt
MinnPost

McConnell holds up confirmation of U.S. Attorney nominee for Minnesota

In the Star Tribune, Hunter Woodall and Stephen Montemayor write: “The Senate’s top Republican said Wednesday he’s holding up the confirmation process for President Joe Biden’s nominee as Minnesota’s next U.S. attorney. Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell wrote to Andrew Luger this week detailing his concerns over last month’s sentencing of 26-year-old Montez Lee Jr., who was given a sentence 10 years below the maximum for setting a deadly Lake Street fire during the 2020 unrest that followed George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer. Luger, who previously served as U.S. attorney for Minnesota under Democratic President Barack Obama, did not have a role in the case.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Bill to block interference in presidential vote count will ‘absolutely’ pass, Manchin says

Sen Joe Manchin is confident that legislation to protect the Electoral College certification process from interference by the losing party will pass after he joined with Republicans to doom an effort to change the Senate’s rules in order to pass a voting rights bill.Joined by Republican Sen Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mr Manchin appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday to tout the legislation as a bipartisan compromise that would serve the purpose of making it harder to overturn the results of an election that actually had a chance of passage in the evenly-divided Senate.“It will solve...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Legislature#Bills#Republicans#Gop#House#The Michigan Senate#Doj#State
WVNews

Our fight at the U.S. Supreme Court

President Biden has made no secret of his radical plan to unilaterally decarbonize America. But before he can put his policies into effect, the United States Supreme Court will decide the case of West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency. The case will determine whether Congress, and representatives from every state,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC News

White House condemns Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

The White House slammed two states that recently advanced anti-LGBTQ bills, after being largely silent on the topic as an increasing number of states have considered legislation targeting transgender student athletes and limiting classroom discussion of LGBTQ-related topics. In a statement on social media, President Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned...
FLORIDA STATE
WABE

Senate advances permitless carry, backed by Kemp and gun groups

A bill to end the state requirement for gun carry licenses in Georgia is moving forward. On Tuesday, a Senate committee advanced the legislation, which supporters call “constitutional carry.”. Among the measure’s promoters are groups of out-of-state gun rights activists featured in the Pulitzer Prize-winning NPR investigative podcast “No...
GEORGIA STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

954
Followers
1K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy