Joe Biden’s presidency is on the rocks in large part thanks to inflation. The rising cost of essentials like groceries and gas, as well as major family purchases like cars, has weighed on his approval rating as voters have lost faith in the White House’s handling of the economy. The Federal Reserve has become increasingly alarmed about soaring prices as well, and is now planning a series of interest rate hikes to tame them that some worry could inadvertently tip the country into a recession. Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin has blocked much of the administration’s spending agenda partly on the grounds that it could “add fuel to the fire.”

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO