Former Kan. prison officers admit to smuggling contraband

DICKINSON COUNTY - A Chapman man with outstanding warrants from three counties was taken into custody Thursday evening after a brief chase. A Dickinson County deputy who was aware of an outstanding warrant for Scott Lambert Leister, 47, Chapman, was conducting surveillance on Leister's residence when, at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, the deputy saw Leister leave the property, traveling north on Oat Road in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis reported this morning.
