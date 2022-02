The CW has released a new synopsis for "We Having Fun Yet?", the final episode of Season 3 of Batwoman. The episode is expected to bring the conflict between Marquis Jet / The Joker (Nick Creegan) and the "Bat Team" to a head, with what is being teased as an "explosive" episode. According to the synopsis, Marquis' latest act as The Joker could have deadly and unpredictable consequences on Gotham as a whole, and it sounds like Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and company will need all the help they can get. You can check out the synopsis below.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO