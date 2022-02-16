This Company Wants to Change How People and Teams Find Volunteer Opportunities

Ideally, courts take away an individual’s parenting rights only when there are very good reasons. How often does it happen? In a 2019 article, the authors conclude that: “First, according to the 2016 estimate, 1 in 100 U.S. children will experience the termination of parental rights by age 18. Second, the risk of experiencing this event is highest in the first few years of life. Third, risks are highest for Native American and African American children. Nearly 3% of Native American children and around 1.5% of African American children will ever experience this event. Finally, there is dramatic variation across states in the risk of experiencing this event and in racial/ethnic inequality in this risk. Taken together, these findings suggest that parental rights termination, which involves the permanent loss of access to children for parents, is far more common than often thought.”

KIDS ・ 16 DAYS AGO