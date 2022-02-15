ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tactical RPG Dark Deity Locks In March Release Date

By Alex Seedhouse
Nintendo Insider
 5 days ago

Freedom Games and Sword and Axe have confirmed a release date for their turn-based tactical RPG Dark Deity on Nintendo Switch. Taking inspiration from genre classics, you will have the chance to command 30 memorable characters – wielding their abilities in battle and...

www.nintendo-insider.com

