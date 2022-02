12th Street Community Center in Junction City will offer Safe Sitter courses for young teens in grades 6-8 on March 17th and 18th. The registration deadline is March 9th. More than 600,000 young teens have graduated from the medically accurate program which teaches how, why and where injuries happen so they can be prevented. The cost of the course is $40. Call 785-238-7529 to register your son or daughter or your child's babysitter. You can also go to junctioncity-ks.gov and locate Recreation Opportunities to register online.

