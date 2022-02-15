13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Pre-Orders Open With Bonus Art Cards

Racing game fans now have just a couple of weeks to wait before the latest instalment of Gran Turismo is released. The venerable video game first arrived back in 1997 and has entertained fans with a huge roster of cars and tracks, along with realistic racing, ever since.A PlayStation exclusive developed by Polyphony Digital, it’s due to go on sale on 4 March, and is available on both the PlayStation 4 and PS5 consoles. But, as is often the case with major game launches, there’s more than one version to consider. If the news of a new Gran Turismo fills...

