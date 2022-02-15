13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Pre-Orders Open With Bonus Art Cards

Click here to read the full article. The U.S.-made action adventure film “Uncharted” took a comfortable first place a the South Korean box office on its first weekend of release.
“Uncharted” took $2.12 million between Friday and Sunday, grabbing 53% of the total Korean market, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). Over five days since its Wednesday opening, the film earned $3.00 million.
Second place belonged to another new release, Japanese animation “Jujutsu Kaisen Zero: The Movie.” The TV to film adaptation took $802,000 over the weekend and $1.29 million over its...
Comments / 0