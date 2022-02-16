ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tomberlin – “happy accident” (Feat. Cass McCombs)

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter sharing the new single “idkwntht” — short for “I don’t know who needs to hear this” — last month, Artist To Watch alumna Tomberlin has officially announced the follow-up to her 2018 album At Weddings and 2020’s Projections EP. Her sophomore album, out in April, is also called i don’t...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Bob Mould Shares New Live EP The Ocean And Announces US & UK Tour

Bob Mould has announced a new live EP, The Ocean, featuring three solo acoustic performances. It’s out now via Merge. The performances were recorded for NPR’s World Café at Mould’s Granary Music home studio in San Francisco and feature stripped-down reworking of Blue Hearts songs “The Ocean” and “Forecast Of Rain,” plus Hüsker Dü classic “Divide And Conquer.” Today, in addition to the EP being out, Mould has shared a live performance video of “Forecast Of Rain,” which was filmed last October at the Stoughton Opera House in Stoughton, Wisconsin during the Solo Electric: Distortion & Blue Hearts! Tour.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. Here are the five best...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Kurt Vile – “Like Exploding Stones”

It’s been three and a half years since we’ve gotten a new Kurt Vile album. His last, Bottle It In, came out back in October of 2018. He followed that with the Speed, Sound, Lonely KV EP in 2020, and thanks to last year’s news that he’d signed to Verve, we knew another album was in the works. The wait is coming to an end. Kurt Vile’s major label debut is called (Watch My Moves), and it’s out in April.
MUSIC
The Independent

Hitman who murdered reality TV star’s brother in gang war jailed for life

A Swedish hitman who murdered a reality television star’s brother in a tit-for-tat gang war has been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 35 years.Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot dead on the doorstep of his £1.7 million home in Battersea, south-west London, in front of his screaming wife as she shielded their two-year-old son on Christmas Eve in 2019.Mr Beqiri, the brother of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri, was a kingpin in an international drugs gang and was targeted as part of a feud with a rival organised crime group.Anis Hemissi, 24, a professional...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cass Mccombs
ohmymag.co.uk

Storm Dudley and Eunice: 13 dogs were electrocuted to death in the UK

Storm Dudley knocked down a power line and electrocuted 13 dogs. After a tree fell on the 11k voltage line, all 13 pedigree puppies died tragically. The falling dree crashed on Cuckavalda Gundogs' kennel block near Ampleforth, North Yorks, electrifying the runs. Northern Power Grid is conducting a thorough inquiry.
ANIMALS
Stereogum

Dehd – “Bad Love”

The Chicago indie rock trio Dehd has been on a steady ascent over the last few years, and they’ve just announced that their new album Blue Skies is coming out this spring. The new album is the band’s first for Fat Possum, their new home, and they recorded it in the same studio where they made their last album, 2020’s Flower Of Devotion. They’ve just shared “Bad Love,” the new LP’s revved-up first single.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Future Islands – “King Of Sweden”

Future Islands, who may be one of the best live bands on the planet, are getting ready to hit the road again. They’re touring the UK next month, which will be followed by a North American tour and a series of rescheduled European dates. And last night, following their recent standalone single “Peach,” they went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to debut another brand new song, “King Of Sweden.” Over a classic Future Islands groove, frontman Samuel T. Herring rasps, “I met the King of Sweden/ When I was walking in the headlights/ Drowning in a bender/ Frozen at a red light.” Listen below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Tavern#Minneapolis#Idkwntht#Artist To Watch#De Kino#Caves#Brudenell Social Club#Cuban#St Matthias Church
Stereogum

Paddy Hanna – “New York Sidewalk”

When we last heard from the idiosyncratic Irish singer-songwriter Paddy Hanna, it was in the fall of 2020, when he released The Hill. That was an often dark and enigmatic followup to Frankly, I Mutate, the 2018 sophomore outing that prompted us to name Hanna an Artist To Watch. Now, he’s back with a new song that sits somewhere in between those albums’ aesthetics and perhaps points to a new direction for Hanna.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Guerilla Toss – “Famously Alive”

Guerilla Toss previewed their upcoming Sub Pop debut Famously Alive last month with lead single “Cannibal Capital,” which we named one of the five best songs of the week when it came out. Today, they’re following that up with another new single, the record’s maximalist, explosively anthemic title track.
MUSIC
NPR

Luna Li (feat. beabadoobee), 'Silver Into Rain'

It's so easy to get lost in Luna Li's music. The rising artist's latest single, a collaboration with beabadoobee, whispers like a confession, but also soars. It's gloomy, dreamy and dizzying, punctuated by addictive electric guitar solos, and emblematic of the Korean-Canadian artist's sound. In the music video for "Silver...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Black Dresses’ New Album Forget Your Own Face

Black Dresses, the team-up between Devi McCallion and Ada Rook, have dropped a new album on us, Forget Your Own Face, their first full-length since Forever In Your Heart came out right around this time last year. The album, at 8 songs and 21 minutes, is brief and explosive, whiplashing between unbridled rage and rapturous bursts. And as you might have come to expect from the Toronto duo, it’s deliriously fun while also being a little terrifying. Check it out below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Stereogum

All Hail West Texas

I am 16 or 17 and I have just heard the song “Jenny” by the Mountain Goats for the first time. I am driving what I believe to be a red 2006 Honda Civic. The passenger side window does not work; the air-conditioning, similarly, does not work. The volume knob on the radio? It does not work either. Changing the volume requires pressing down on the stereo’s knob with all your might as you turn, which either raises the volume or doesn’t depending on the capricious moods of the Civic. The best way to consume large amounts of music at this point in time is — using whatever combination of legal, quasi-legal, or downright nefarious methods available — to load everything onto a clickwheel iPod and hit the road. If I have nothing far away to do, I can simply slowly circle the city, turning only onto streets I’ve never traveled before, trying to accidentally find a familiar destination on unfamiliar roads.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Inclination – “Thoughts & Prayers” & “A Decision”

Back in 2019, the Louisville straight-edge hardcore band Inclination released the towering EP When Fear Turns To Confidence. Since then, a whole lot of people have been really, really hoping for Inclination to come back with something hard. Today, the band has finally returned with two absolute face-destroyers. Inclination, which...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Caracara – “Strange Interactions In The Night”

Caracara impressed us greatly with their Better EP in 2019, and we’ve been eagerly awaiting a new album ever since. After a quiet 2020, the melodically charged, dramatically sweeping Philly emo band briefly resurfaced last year to cover Bartees Strange. But it wasn’t until “Hyacinth” dropped last fall that it became clear these guys were in album mode again.
MUSIC
Stereogum

P.E. – “Tears In The Rain” (Feat. A. Savage)

The Brooklyn band P.E. are releasing their sophomore album, The Leather Lemon, next month. They announced it a couple weeks back with “Blue Nude (Reclined),” and today they’re back with another song, “Tears In The Rain,” which was co-written and features vocals from Parquet Courts’ A. Savage.
BROOKLYN, NY
Stereogum

Georgia Harmer – “All In My Mind”

With her recent singles “Headrush” and “Austin,” the Toronto singer-songwriter Georgia Harmer established herself as a noteworthy talent. Today she’s announcing Stay In Touch, her debut album for Arts & Crafts, and sharing another impressive song. “All In My Mind” is an uptempo pop-rock song about being gaslighted. “I wrote it during a long period of emotional manipulation that made me question my own reality,” Harmer says in a press release. “I had enough sad songs and I just wanted to rock out.” I guess you could call it a gaslit anthem.
MUSIC
The Independent

‘He made sure that she got nothing’: The sad story of Astrud Gilberto, the face of bossa nova

The Girl from Ipanema” was one of the seminal songs of the 1960s. It sold more than five million copies worldwide, popularised bossa nova music around the world and made a superstar of the Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, who was only 22 when she recorded the track on 18 March 1963.Yet what should be an uplifting story – celebrating a singer making an extraordinary mark in her first professional engagement – became a sorry tale of how a shy young woman was exploited, manipulated and left broken by a male-dominated music industry full, as she put it, of “wolves posing...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Kanye West Says Donda 2 Will Be Exclusive To His Stem Player

Kanye West has announced that his forthcoming Donda follow-up Donda 2 (currently scheduled for 2/22/2022) will only be available to hear on his Stem Player, aka the pocket-sized gadget he launched in conjunction with Donda last year. Posting a teaser to Instagram, the rapper wrote that it would not be available to hear on “Apple, Amazon, Spotify, or YouTube.”
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy