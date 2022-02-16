ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomberlin announces new album, shares “happy accident”

By Jordan Darville
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Beth Tomberlin, an indie folk-rock songwriter performing under her surname, has gained a dedicated cult following for her passionate dispatches of the heart since her 2018 album At Weddings. Today, she announced her follow-up LP, i don’t know who needs to hear this… with a new single called "happy...

97.9 WGRD

Puscifer Announce 2022 ‘Existential Reckoning’ Tour Dates

For those keeping track of Maynard James Keenan, the man of many bands will be putting his talents to use this summer with Puscifer as the group brings their theatrical rock shows to concert stages across the U.S. in June and July. Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round will be...
NME

Sofi Tukker announce new album ‘Wet Tennis’, share self-love single ‘Original Sin’

Sofi Tukker have announced the details of their sophomore album ‘Wet Tennis’ and shared the new video for their single ‘Original Sin’. Check it out below. ‘Wet Tennis’ arrives on April 29 via Ultra / Sony Music and will be the follow-up to the electro-pop duo’s Grammy-nominated debut, ‘Treehouse’. The band’s new track is about rejecting imposed social mores.
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
Pitchfork

Orville Peck Announces Bronco Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Orville Peck has announced his second album, Bronco. The follow-up to 2019’s Pony will get released in three installments before it arrives in full on April 8 (via Columbia). The first chapter includes four songs: “C’mon Baby, Cry” (which received a new video), “Daytona Sand,” “Outta Time,” and “Any Turn.” Find those below. Also below, find Orville Peck’s upcoming tour dates.
NME

Red Hot Chili Peppers announce new album ‘Unlimited Love’ and share single ‘Black Summer’

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their new album, ‘Unlimited Love’ – you can hear the record’s first single, ‘Black Summer’, below. The band have returned with their first new music together since the release of their eleventh studio album ‘The Getaway’, which came out in June 2016, and the return of long-serving guitarist John Frusciante in 2019.
loudersound.com

Cancer Bats announce new album Psychic Jailbreak, and share its title track

Cancer Bats will release a new album, Psychic Jailbreak, on April 15 through their own Bat Skull Records label. It will be the first album issued by the Canadian punks since the departure, last October, of founding guitarist Scott Middleton. And if you're keen to hear how the Bats sound as a trio, you can listen to the album’s title track right here, right now.
Billboard

Frank Turner Rocks to No. 1 on U.K. Midweek Chart With ‘FTHC’

FTHC (an initialism for Frank Turner Hardcore) accumulates more than double the weekend sales of its closest competition, according to the Official Charts Company, to take outright leadership on the midweek chart. If it keeps its position when the chart is published this Friday, it’ll give Turner his first leader...
Pitchfork

Stars Announce New Album From Capelton Hill, Share New Songs: Listen

Stars have announced From Capelton Hill, their first album in five years, with two new songs, “Pretenders” and “Snowy Owl.” The LP is set to drop on May 27 (via Last Gang/MNRK). The band is also set to head out on a West Coast tour in June. Check out “Pretenders,” “Snowy Owl,” and the full list of dates below.
UPI News

The Police to reissue greatest hits album on vinyl for 30th anniversary

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Legendary rock band The Police will be reissuing their greatest hits album on vinyl on April 15 in support of the collection's 30th anniversary. The album was remastered at Abbey Road and cut at half-speed for the best sound quality. The new set will contain two LPs alongside expanded artwork and packaging.
Rolling Stone

alt-J Come Into Their Own On Fourth Album ‘The Dream’

The members of alt-J are now in their 30s. Keyboard player Gus Unger-Hamilton is married with a child; guitarist and vocalist Joe Newman is also a new father, while drummer Thom Sonny Green lives with his pet dog in a leafy area of north London. Things have changed a lot...
Kerrang

Mimi Barks drops new single and video, RAD

Mimi Barks has today (February 18) unveiled an awesome new single and video, RAD. "I live in a warehouse, shared with 10 other people, called Unit RAD," she explains of the title. "It’s a filth pit and antithetical to the lyrics in my song. The riches of the mind rather than the riches of money itself. Money means nothing if your soul's hurting and you’re not in control of your mind. So, we’re living lavish, ’cause we’re being present. You know your own self-worth before the world does."
American Songwriter

Chris Stapleton Extends 2022 Tour with Special Guests Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Yola and More

Chris Stapleton has extended his All-American Road Show in 2022 with added dates in several U.S. cities, which run from March through October 2022. New stops include The Forum in Los Angeles, Comerica Park in Detroit, the Merriweather Post Pavilioni in D.C., Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in New York, Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, and more.
