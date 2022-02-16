ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saquon Barkley had a classy explanation for the Giants' dreadful Week 18 QB sneak

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The New York Giants ended their dreadful 2021 season with one of the most mind-boggling play calls during their Week 18 loss to Washington when former head coach Joe Judge called for a QB sneak on 3rd and 9 from their 4 yard line.

The play was instantly mocked by everyone on social media and Judge was fired just a few days later.

Last week at Radio Row in Los Angeles I was able to sit down with Giants running back Saquon Barkley and I asked him about that play and what his teammates thought of it when it was called. He gave a really honest and classy answer to the question, saying it was partly on the players because they weren’t able to give their coaches confidence in making a different play call.

Here’s that conversation:

Here was that play:

