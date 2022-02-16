ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Bronx Cellphone Robbery Caught On Video

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video shows a bold robbery in the Bronx .

Police say a woman got into an argument with a 66-year-old man inside a liquor store on Monday night.

They say she snatched his cellphone right out of his hand, and hit him in the face when he tried to take it back.

The suspect walked out with the phone.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Some 66 year old men would’ve sent her home to see Jesus. She wouldn’t have made it out of the store with their phones. Smh. Savage behavior. Unbelievable

