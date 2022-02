The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter a new era in the 2022 season. Legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger finally announced his retirement after a playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving the Steelers without their franchise signal-caller. The rest of the roster is built to make the playoffs, so this offseason is a chance to push the roster over the edge into contention. General manager Kevin Colbert will likely be looking to make some big moves in his last offseason as the GM, so this should be an exciting couple of months for the Steelers.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO