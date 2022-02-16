VCUarts alumna’s research highlights women, people of color in VMFA exhibition

“I think from a young age I was always carrying cameras with me,” the artist Martine Syms says on Wednesday night in L.A., addressing a fashionable crowd seated on black velvet tuffets in what is normally the parking lot of the Chinese restaurant and music venue Genghis Cohen. “I noticed very early how people reacted and changed their behavior once they saw a camera.” Syms was on stage alongside Garrett Bradley, the director of the Academy Award nominated 2020 documentary Time; Diamond Stingily, an artist and the star of Syms’s recent film The African Desperate; and Daisy Zhou, Syms’s director of photography for that project. The group was encircled by a lilac temporary structure (purple is reportedly Syms’s signature color) housing an open air pop-up bar, cafe, and display shelves of various art publications. This was the first panel at the seventh edition of Prada Mode, the Italian house’s roving and invite-only pop-up social and arts club. Prada enlisted Syms to take the reins, following in the footsteps of previous Prada Mode collaborators like Damien Hirst, Jia Zhang-Ke, Trevor Paglen, and Theaster Gates.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO