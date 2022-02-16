Be My Valentine: 5-round Mock Draft!

It would have been pretty weird if the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup without Gabriel Landeskog as their captain. And though they’re tied to him now for eight years, that was at least a conceivable outcome back in the summer, when he was about to become a free agent and the Avs were facing tough, salary cap-related questions about how to maximize their championship window. A little bit of negativity leaked through the press, and the Avs were understandably a bit hesitant to commit so heavily to a player whose 30s could be rough on him, but there ultimately wasn’t anywhere near as much drama as there could have been. For $56 million, the man who Colorado named captain in 2012 when he was just a 19-year-old boy became just as much a part of the Avs’ long-term future as younger, flashier pieces like Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO