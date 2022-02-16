ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Be My Valentine: 5-round Mock Draft!

By T McGee
diebytheblade.com
 2 days ago

DBTB – Welcome back, my DBTB friends! For those of you who love a good Mock Draft (and who doesn’t?!?), I thought I’d post this link for your enjoyment: FC Hockey (nhlentrydraft.com). This is the Future Considerations Mock Draft generator, so you can create your own Mocks whenever its convenient. They...

www.diebytheblade.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

CBJ add G Jean-Francois Berube to roster on emergency recall

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Berube, 30, has registered a 9-10-4 record with a 3.30 goals-against average and .898 save percentage...
NHL
NHL

Mintyukov quick study in OHL, top defenseman prospect for 2022 NHL Draft

Among top scorers at position following one-year layoff due to COVID-19 concerns. The 2022 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held July 7-8. Every two weeks, NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. Pavel Mintyukov is making up for lost time in his...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
theScore

Lecavalier joins Canadiens' front office

The Montreal Canadiens are bringing in another Tampa Bay Lightning icon less than two weeks after naming Martin St. Louis head coach. Vincent Lecavalier is the club's new special advisor to hockey operations, while Nick Bobrov will serve as co-director of amateur scouting along with Martin Lapointe, who already occupied that role in addition to director of player personnel.
NHL
NHL

Maple Leafs Sign Dmitry Ovchinnikov To A Three-year Entry Level Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Dmitry Ovchinnikov to a three-year entry level contract, beginning with the 2021-22 season. Ovchinnikov will join the Toronto Marlies immediately upon the approval of his Canadian work permits. Ovchinnikov, 19, has posted 29 points (13G, 16A) in...
NHL
Yardbarker

Top NHL draft prospect Logan Cooley changes NCAA commitment to University of Minnesota

Logan Cooley, a top prospect for the 2022 NHL draft, has changed his NCAA commitment. Cooley was originally committed to go to Notre Dame in the fall of 2022 but he’s now committed to the University of Minnesota. Daily Faceoff contributor Chris Peters noted that Cooley had changed his Instagram bio to say "University of Minnesota commit."
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Rangers#Ny Islanders#St Louis#5 Round Mock Draft#Fc Hockey#Athletic#Sabres#Omnicron#Habs
NHL

RELEASE: Soderblom, Regula Recalled from Rockford; Morris Assigned

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom and defenseman Alec Regula from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and re-assigned goaltender Cale Morris to Rockford. Soderblom stopped 23 of 25 shots and all three shootout attempts last night in Rockford's 3-2 win over...
NHL
Yardbarker

Jets claim Adam Brooks off waivers from Maple Leafs

Brooks, 25, has now been claimed off waivers four separate times this season and by four different organizations – Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs, Jets. Most recently, Brooks was selected off waivers by Toronto on Feb. 16 and was placed back through the system a day...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Black History Player Profile – Anthony Stewart

On Jan. 18, 1958, Willie O’Ree suited up for the Boston Bruins and took the ice against the Montreal Canadiens, making him the first Black player in NHL history. O’Ree opened the door for other players of colour to follow in his tracks. Names such as P.K Subban, Jarome Iginla, Wayne Simmonds, and Quinton Byfield, the highest-drafted black players of all time, have been starting to show that hockey is for everyone.
NHL
NHL

NHL announces 2020 Stanley Award winners

NEW YORK - The NHL announced the 2020 Stanley Award winners this past Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 16), recognizing great achievements, creativity and results across the League's 32 Clubs. The Stanley Awards are presented annually at the NHL's Club Business Meetings; as the 2020 meetings were cancelled due to the pandemic, the 2020 Stanley Awards were presented Wednesday afternoon via a virtual presentation to all 32 NHL Clubs.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

'Next thing you know, you're bleeding' — Mayhew happy to be OK after scary play

The Flyers (15-24-9) open an eight-game homestand Thursday night when they host the Capitals (27-15-9). When: 7 p.m. ET with The Warm Up at 6 p.m. ET and Flyers Pregame Live at 6:15 p.m. ET. Where: Wells Fargo Center. Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia. Live stream: NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the NBC Sports...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens 2022 Goalie Prospect Rankings

The Montreal Canadiens have had a tough season when it comes to goaltending: Carey Price has been injured all season, and Jake Allen is out for at least eight weeks, Sam Montambault is playing but could need wrist surgery, and prospect Cayden Primeau has had a rough time in the NHL. The Habs did recently trade Laval Rocket player Brendon Baddock to the Minnesota Wild for American Hockey League (AHL) goalie Andrew Hammond, allowing the Canadiens to send Primeau back to Laval to gain his confidence back.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Lukas Reichel says he’s ready for his second taste of the NHL — but how long will the Chicago Blackhawks let their top prospect stay?

Life in America has been an adjustment for Lukas Reichel, a 19-year-old Nuremberg, Germany, native. “I just miss the food from Germany,” said Reichel, who shares an apartment in Rockford with fellow Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nicolas Beaudin. “It’s more like Bavarian food like my mom or my grandma cooks.” Someone pointed out to Reichel that Chicago has German restaurants. “I know. It’s not ...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Devils News & Rumors: Boeser & Hagel

The New Jersey Devils are at the beginning of an eight-day break that doesn’t seem them play another game until Feb. 24. But just because they’re out of action doesn’t mean there hasn’t been news in the last 24 hours. Yesterday morning, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported that the Devils have interest in Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser. Their interest in Boeser is nothing new, either, as Seravalli indicated the Devils had deep talks with the Canucks about Boeser in the past but could not agree to a deal.
NHL
Yardbarker

Seravalli: The Leafs reportedly have expressed interest in Brandon Hagel

With the Winter Olympics wrapping up and the Super Bowl well in the rearview mirror, trade speculation in the NHL is beginning to pick up steam as the playoff push commences. The Leafs are no different as it is well known that the team is looking to make an upgrade on their blueline and are hoping to clear up some cap space to help make the necessary moves. (Nick Ritchie being the obvious trade candidate)
NHL
defector.com

Gabe Landeskog Is The Best Of The Avs

It would have been pretty weird if the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup without Gabriel Landeskog as their captain. And though they’re tied to him now for eight years, that was at least a conceivable outcome back in the summer, when he was about to become a free agent and the Avs were facing tough, salary cap-related questions about how to maximize their championship window. A little bit of negativity leaked through the press, and the Avs were understandably a bit hesitant to commit so heavily to a player whose 30s could be rough on him, but there ultimately wasn’t anywhere near as much drama as there could have been. For $56 million, the man who Colorado named captain in 2012 when he was just a 19-year-old boy became just as much a part of the Avs’ long-term future as younger, flashier pieces like Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Toews skates with Blackhawks, no timeline for return

Acciari to make season debut for Panthers; Dumba out indefinitely for Wild. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Chicago Blackhawks. Jonathan Toews skated with the Blackhawks on Friday for the first time since being placed in concussion protocol...
NHL
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Mike Bibby Having The Best Selling NBA Jersey In Alabama: "Someone Please Explain To Me Why Mike Bibby Is The Best Selling Jersey In Alabama."

Mike Bibby was a very popular player during his time in the NBA. The former Sacramento Kings point guard was never considered one of the NBA's elite players, but was a true fan favorite, as many fans always wanted to see him succeed. But the extent of his popularity may be far wider than anyone may have anticipated in the past.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy