You won’t find many characters on a television program as iconic as Ruth Langmore on the hit show “Ozark” on Netflix. Since the first season, Ruth has become a fan favorite character for a multitude of reasons. Still, as the seasons have gone on we have learned more and more about the Langmores and their history in the land of the Ozarks. We did not meet her father, Cade, originally, but that changed later on. Viewers never met her mother, though, and Ruth revealed why in Season 4. Yes, Ruth revealed that her mother died in a hit-and-run accident years ago.

TV SERIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO