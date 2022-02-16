Medical Experts Question The Cause Of Bob Saget’s Death

Medical experts are now questioning the cause of Bob Saget’s death, which was reported as accidental head trauma. After reviewing his autopsy, medical experts are saying that the amount of trauma caused to his brain would’ve been conducive with more than just an accidental bonk on the head.

New details in his autopsy report note that he had a fractured skull and the area right above his eye sockets. Both sides of his brain were also bleeding. Neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta weighs in saying that injuries like this are usually not caused by an accidental bump on the head.

FULL HOUSE, Bob Saget, 1987-95. ©ABC/courtesy Everett Collection (1992 photo by Craig Sjodin)

“I think what it reveals more than anything else is this was not a simple bump on the head,” he says in an interview with CNN. “When you read this autopsy report that may still be the case, but it was a pretty significant blow to the head.”

He adds that Saget’s injuries looked consistent with falling 20-30 feet, or hitting his head with a baseball bat. ER Doctor Megan Ranney agrees with Gupta’s suggestions, saying, “PS. This doesn’t mean it was INTENTIONAL trauma, either. But this is more than just ‘I whacked my head on the kitchen cabinet.’”

I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE, panelist Bob Saget, Donny Osmond, Bob Saget, Finesse Mitchell, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton, (Season 1, ep. 105, aired Nov. 4, 2020). photo: Michael Becker / ©Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Aside from millions of people, including medical professionals, questioning the true cause of Saget’s death, his wife Kelly Rizzo still mourns and is trying to cope with the sudden loss. In an Instagram video, she showed a montage of clips of Saget living life to the fullest as he usually did. “One month without this incredible man,” she marked the day.

“Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me ‘look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.’ And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world. We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him. He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest. Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy. I can’t even put into words how much I will miss this.”