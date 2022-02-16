ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prices may be rising, but Americans shopped more than expected in January

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation is rampant in the pandemic economy, but that didn’t keep Americans from opening up their wallets last month. US retail sales rose by 3.8% in January from the month prior, adjusted for seasonal swings — more than the 2% increase economists had predicted. That puts the sales total at $649.8...

