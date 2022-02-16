ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police officer denies sexually assaulting woman

By Sam Russell
The Independent
 2 days ago

A police officer has denied sexually assaulting a woman who he is said to have met on a dating app.

Pc Benjamin Mace, of Cambridgeshire Police , wore a suit as he appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, Peterborough , indicated a plea of not guilty to the single charge of sexual assault.

He is accused of sexually touching a woman in Peterborough in 2019.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the alleged incident happened while Mace was off-duty.

He was bailed to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court for a plea hearing on March 16.

