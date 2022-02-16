Chrissy Teigen pokes fun at husband John Legend for his Valentine’s Day card

All of Chrissy Teigen loves all of John Legend , even if his Valentine ’s Day card this year was basic.

The 36-year-old model shared her husband’s Valentine’s Day gift to her Instagram, where she posted a picture of a white card that reads, “Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!”

He signed the note with a red heart and his name, “Johnny”.

Teigen found the simple card out of tune for John Legend, who’s known for his lyrical love ballads. “Dead,” she captioned the post. “I guess he saves it all for the songs.”

Friends and fans of the couple couldn’t help but laugh at Legend’s straightforward message to his wife.

“Poetic!!!” commented influencer Stephanie Shepherd.

“We appreciate your sacrifices for his music,” said a fan.

“I don’t know how to feel that my husband wrote more romantic words than John Legend,” wrote one person. “I feel like I’m lying to make friends.”

Even John Legend joined in on the fun. “You could at least show the beautiful flowers!” the 43-year-old singer commented on his wife’s Instagram post.

In January 2022, Teigen celebrated six months of sobriety in an Instagram post , where she shared how her life has changed without alcohol.

“I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever.”

She added, “It’s pretty cool. I look forward to having my full body resent after one year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future!”