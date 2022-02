LEXINGTON, VA (WFXR) — After falling to Washington and Lee on February 7th, the Roanoke women traveled to Lexington for the rematch with the Generals. The Maroons trailed, 25-23, with 6:30 to play in the first half, however Roanoke would close the half on a 24-7 surge to seize control of the game. Washington and Lee would close the gap to five heading into the final quarter but Roanoke opened up a double-digit lead and pulled away down the stretch for the 84-66, Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), win over the conference leading Generals. The loss ended the Generals 19 game home winning streak.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO